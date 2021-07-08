Here’s why you’ll want to brave the humidity for views of The Dubai Fountain from Address Fountain Views…

Address Fountain Views adds a trio of luxury skyscrapers to the Dubai skyline. The hotel takes you away from the Downtown area to a space where you can relax and enjoy the Dubai Fountain show without having to leave your room. Should you wish to check out some of Dubai’s hotspots, it’s just a stone’s throw away.

The look and feel

Located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, the hotel, which reopened to guests this year, occupies 28 floors of the tower opposite Dubai Mall. Inspired by the Dubai Fountain, the hotel brags specially curated water-themed artworks, a timeless design and a noteworthy relaxing fragrance, that many Address Hotels are known for.

The rooms

Our room is high up on the 25th floor of the tower with an open space layout that, aside from the bedroom, included a dining space, living room and workspace. The stylish ultra-modern room also includes a tablet that controls the lighting, television and air-con. The best bit of all is the spacious balcony that bragged an unobstructed view of the Burj Khalifa and the fountains. Despite rising humidity levels, we found ourselves on the balcony to catch nearly each Dubai Fountain show that night.

The facilities

For little ones, the Qix Kids Club provides non-stop entertainment, while parents can enjoy the pool at one of the hotel’s private cabanas. For those shying away from the sun, a stay in the hotel over the summer merits complimentary tickets to indoor activities you can enjoy: The Dubai Aquarium, At the Top, or VR Park. We decided on Dubai Aquarium and headed to the Dubai Mall via the direct access bridge from the hotel and spent nearly two hours enjoying one of Dubai’s most popular attractions.

Food and drink

Exchanging our sandals for heels, we headed to The Restaurant, which is located on the same floor as the pool. Menu highlights include the mixed grill platter and jumbo prawns. Breakfast the next day is buffet-style with your usual suspects of eggs, cold cuts and mezze, a vast cheese selection, muffins and pancakes.

The room rates

The view of the Dubai Fountain show from the balcony will still give you goosebumps, even if you’ve seen the spectacle several times before. Paired with warm hospitality, a stay at the Address Fountain View is well worth it, with rates starting from Dhs1,300.

addresshotels.com