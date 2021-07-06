Save some dirhams with this staycation deal…

If you find yourself calculating how much a staycation getaway will cost you, take a look at this summer deal that will put you at ease. From now until September 30, book a stay at Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City and you will receive vouchers back to spend on dinner during your stay.

The hotel is located in Dubai Festival City and while it takes you away from the bustling city, the views are one you don’t want to miss. Your night stay will be in a superior room and prices start from Dhs300. In return, you will receive Dhs300 to spend at popular BBQ dining restaurant – Joe’s Backyard.

The restaurant is located on the 19th floor of the hotel which also boasts classic skyline views of Dubai. Don’t miss checking out the 2.5-metre grill on the terrace – it is said to be the biggest braai in the region.

If you’re a fan of BBQ, you’re in for a real treat as the menu is packed with flame-grilled flavours from around the world.

Pick from dishes such as black Angus rib-eye, boneless backyard chicken, Atlantic salmon fillet and more. You can also find classic fish and chips, Philly steak sandwiches, and more that you can dig into with your hands. There’s even a sharing platter that has different cuts of meat including rib eye, chicken brisket, etc.

Want to spend your vouchers on drinks instead? There’s plenty of grape, cocktails, hops and more to choose from.

Post your meal, you can retreat to your room or you can check out the Festival City Mall to burn some calories. Don’t worry! You won’t have to venture out in the humidity as the mall directly connects to the hotel. You can also see the IMAGINE show while you’re there.

Head on to this link here and choose the ‘Stay and Dine’ offer to book. There are plenty of other deals you can check out if you’re planning on a staycation with the whole family.

Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City, Dubai. Tel: (04) 603 5000. @joesbackyard

Images: Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City