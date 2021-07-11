It will offer up 360-degree views of Khorfakkan…

Cultural hotspot Sharjah is known for its museums, art exhibitions and many cultural activities. But over the past year or so, the cultural capital has invested in building several unique tourist spots to attract visitors from its neighbours and the world.

One attraction that is set to open its doors this year during Eid Al Adha is Al Suhub Rest House.

Here’s what we know.

Al Suhub Rest House is a project located 580 metres above sea level in Khorfakkan. A satellite image of it on Google Maps shows that it is located in the mountains of Khorfakkan, roughly a half-hour drive from Korfakkan city.

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah visited the location on October 22, 2020 where he was briefed on the plans of the project.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), the project is located 580 metres above sea level. It is built in a distinctive circular shape (as can be seen from Google Maps) with a diameter of 30 metres and will provide a panoramic view of the city of Khorfakkan.

There will be two spots for visitors to soak in those panoramic views: one at a height of 253 metres, the other at 480 metres.

The project will also include water fountains, restaurants and other service amenities.

During his visit, the Ruler of Sharjah also directed officials to develop the sides of the road with agricultural landscaping in addition to considering providing more service amenities for tourists.

A video showcasing the project development was shared by the Sharjah Media Office on their official Instagram account.

The video gives us sneak peeks into the interiors, the restaurant and the views visitors can expect. It ends with one word ‘soon…’ but the caption hints at the opening targeted for Eid Al Adha. Holidays for Eid Al Adha is confirmed for the public sector to fall on Monday, July 19 2021 to Thursday, July 22 2021.

If you want to visit the attraction, keep your eyes peeled on the Sharjah Media Instagram channel.

Other attractions to check out in Sharjah…

Over the last year, several new attractions have opened up that have drawn attention from neighbouring cities namely the House of Wisdom, Khorfakkan amphitheatre and waterfall (pictured above) and much more.

Coming up is a huge safari park that is set to open this year, a shoreline village, two family-friendly beach development projects and much more. We don’t have a date set for these attractions just yet, but we will surely let you know when we have the details.

Images: Google Map and Sharjah Media video screenshot