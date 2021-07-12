The Instagrammable spot will be open daily throughout the summer…

Something that might have flown under your radar this week, is the launch of a cool dessert pop-up by Two at Symphony. Open daily in Alserkal Avenue, Swirl by Two is the ideal spot to cure your late night sweet cravings this summer.

Decked out in ambient neon red lights, Swirl by Two is the über cool Instagram haven to hang out at. Every day between 7pm and 11pm, guests can come and relax over a decadent dessert, listen to the tunes of a live DJ, and soak up the good vibes.

On the menu you’ll find five indulgent treats, all priced at Dhs39. There’s a drool-worthy sweet sando, an ice cream drizzled in espresso, ice cream cone topped with a range of treats and biscuit-infused custard with popping candy, to name a few.

The space is inspired by summer and strawberries, designed to bring you nostalgic memories of your childhood through tasty desserts and drinks. Found in Warehouse 82, Alserkal Avenue; guests just can walk-in as the pop-up doesn’t take reservations.

Packed with cool, creative ideas, Swirl by Two offers somewhere different to spend your summer. Treat yourself to one of their signature desserts, pick a treat from the pink vending machine, or snap a shot in-front of the light-up mirror for an awesome experience.

Swirl by Two, Warehouse 82, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, daily throughout summer, 7pm to 11pm. @twoatsymphony

