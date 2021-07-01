We’re really not surprised…

We are living in an increasingly virtual world, and it’s never been easier to work from anywhere, as long as you’ve got your laptop and a great internet connection. Dubai has just topped a list of ‘the most attractive cities for digital nomads’.

The study was conducted by housing platform Nestpick, and it formed the results based on a number of factors, including legislation, costs and overall livability. Dubai came second on the list, after Melbourne, Australia, out of 75 cities globally.

It comes after Dubai introduced a year-long remote working visa, back in October 2020, to tourists wishing to do their regular job remotely, albeit from a warmer and sunnier climate.

The 12-month working visa promises that visa holders will have access to all required services, including telecoms, utilities, and schooling options. The new visa costs US$287 (Dhs1,054) plus medical insurance with valid UAE coverage and processing fee per person.

As well as Dubai’s obvious draws for tourism, from fabulous hotels to beaches, restaurants (as well as safety, healthcare and culture & leisure activities which were considered in the study), Dubai’s ‘Digital Nomad’ visa ensured its high-ranking spot on the list.

Dubai is one of only ten cities in the study (of 75 cities) that has introduced this Digital Nomad visa. Other cities include Zagreb, Prague, Lisbon, Reykjavik, Tallinn, Athens, Sydney, Melbourne, Dubai and Mexico City.

Melbourne came top of the list, followed closely by Dubai, Sydney, Tallinn, London, Tokyo, Singapore, Glasgow, Montreal and Berlin, in that order.

Image: Getty