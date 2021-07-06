Paradise awaits…

Summer is here and, lets face it, we could all do with a holiday in some far-flung country, away from normal life. Amongst many-a Dubai resident, one of this year’s most popular destinations for a vacation is Zanzibar, which can be found in the Indian Ocean Islands, and is just over 5 hours’ flight from Dubai.

There has never been a better time to visit as The Residence Zanzibar is offering guests 45 per cent off a stay, plus 25 per cent off food and beverages and 50 per cent off at the resort’s beautiful spa. This stellar offer is available until July 31, so you better hurry if you want to go.

The resort is as picture-perfect as a postcard, with lush green vegetation, swaying palm trees, dreamy blue skies and waves lapping gently against the shore. The island is surrounded by 32 hectares of tropical gardens boasts a mile-long stretch of beach, perfect for days spent sun bathing or romantic sunset walks.

Located just outside the village of Kizimkazi, and 55 minutes from the capital of Stone Town, the island is a hotbed for dolphins and is well-known for its incredible dolphin safaris. There are many other excursions and experiences such as an escape to prison island or seeing the wildlife in Zanzibar.

You’ll be living in the lap of luxury at the resort with accommodation available in the form of sixty-six luxe private villas that come complete with their own plunge pools and private decks. They even have both indoor and outdoor showers, for that one-on-one experience with nature.

There are two options for dining on this stunning island. You’ll find international dishes (some with a Zanzibari-esque influence) at The Dining Room which overlooks the ocean. The Pavilion is better for an evening dinner, with dishes that are influenced by Indian, Arabic and Mediterranean cuisine.

The spa looks just as stunning as the rest of the resort, with six pavilions, a relaxation area with a whirlpool, sauna and steam room, and lush tropical gardens either side.

Don’t forget to check with your airline for Covid-19 travel requirements.

