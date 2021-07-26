The chauffeur service will operate between Dubai and AUH…

Normally reserved for those that sit behind the forbidden curtain, Etihad Airways is temporarily offering a free private car service to economy passengers for travel to and from Dubai and 37 different destinations. That’s over half of their current network.

The chauffeur will pick you up from a home address, hotel or designated location within Dubai, and ferry you all the way to Abu Dhabi Airport in the sort of luxury you deserve. On your return journey, you won’t have to quarantine in Abu Dhabi regardless of destination as you’re only transiting there before your private transfers back to Dubai.

This limited-time offer is valid on tickets booked before August 11, for travel up to September between Dubai and the following routes: Amsterdam, Athens, Bangkok, Barcelona, Brussels, Casablanca, Chicago, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, London, Madrid, Malaga, Manchester, Manila, Melbourne, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Mykonos, Paris, Phuket, Rabat, Rome, New York, Santorini, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Washington, or Zurich.

You’re required to take a PCR test for most travel destinations at the moment anyway, so the fact you’ll have to show a negative result (obtained within 48 hours) at the border, probably won’t make much of a difference. And you can earn double Etihad Guest Miles on your bookings at the moment too.

Talking about the development Fatma Al Mehairi, Vice President Sales UAE, Etihad Airways, said: “With Dubai just an easy one hour drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport, we’re committed to making travel as easy as possible for guests travelling to and from Dubai this summer. The EtihadWellness programme also means guests can travel with Etihad with complete peace of mind.”

Etihad also has a super convenient ‘Verified to Fly’ system, which helps you organise and upload all of your documentation before you travel. This service streamlines the departure process and helps ensure you don’t forget any important docs in this travel age of document ubiquity.

It’s a great time to travel with Etihad for other reasons too. It’s one of the safest carriers out there at the moment (it was the first airline to get 100 per cent of its air crew vaccinated), and, right now to celebrate the UAE turning 50, they’re going all kinds of extra — with 50,000 prizes. The range from free flights, to bonus miles, to cheeky wee upgrades.

Book that well-earned summer holiday now on etihad.com. To the airport Jeeves, we have a plane to catch.

Images: Etihad