Enjoy brunches, sushi nights and a brand new cocktail menu…

If you’ve got your finger firmly on the pulse of Dubai’s thriving social scene, chances are you’ve been to Iris. After the brand moved from Business Bay to a rooftop spot at Meydan a couple of years ago, it has firmly cemented itself as one of the city’s coolest bars.

Now the summer is here, you could be forgiven for thinking that Iris (as an outdoor bar) is a bit of a no-go for a few months. However, all is not lost, as a huge, and rather fancy, summer tent has been erected, meaning you can enjoy all your favourite Iris socials in the cool climes of air-conditioning.

Iris has also launched a brand new cocktail menu, with ingredients such as organic pear juice, osmanthus essence, white peach and rosemary with elderflower tonic. There’s plenty of events happening throughout the week, so there is something for everyone.

Sundays are for sushi, and sushi-lovers can tuck into unlimited Uramaki rolls, paired with beverages, priced from Dhs175. Throw it back on Mondays with a special RnB night. Get two starters and four beverages for Dhs190, or two starters and two hours of a free-flowing selection for Dhs270.

Grab the girls and head to Iris on a Tuesday with Iris’ ladies’ night which includes tartines and free-flowing beverages for Dhs190. On Thursdays, enjoy ‘sunset sessions’ on Thursdays with a charcuterie board and free-flowing beverages for Dhs150.

A Friday isn’t a Friday in Dubai without a fun brunch and Iris does just that in style. Brunch here runs from 1pm to 5pm with a range of packages priced from Dhs250. Dishes include grilled shrimps, fresh sushi, truffle risotto and beef tenderloin.

Iris Dubai, Meydan, Dubai, 6pm to 2am Sat to Thurs, Fri 1pm to 2am. Tel: (0)56 951 1442. @irisdubai

Images: Provided