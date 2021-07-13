Tickets are already available to purchase so score your seats now!

Todd Phillips’ acclaimed film Joker is being screened at the Dubai Opera in August and it will be accompanied by a live orchestra playing the award-winning score.

It is the first time this has been done and there are only two screenings to watch, so you don’t want to miss out on scoring a seat. It will take place on August 10 and 11 at 8pm. Prices start from Dhs250 per person.

The orchestra will create a unique viewing experience different to the one you witness at the cinema or at home immersed by your surround sound system.

The film will be bought to life to create a vivid, visceral and entirely new Joker viewing experience by adding a depth of emotions, textures and atmosphere of Phoenix’s captivating portrayal. The musician, Hildur Gudnadottir who hails from Iceland won an Oscar Award for original score in 2020.

What’s the Joker about? Joker follows the story of a failed comedian Arthur Fleck who even though surrounded by the crowded streets of Gotham City is forever alone. He wears two masks, one which he paints during his day job as a clown, and the other, a guise he projects in a futile attempt to feel like he’s part of the world around him. As the isolation, bullying and disregard by society continue, Fleck slowly transforms into the criminal mastermind known as The Joker.

This intense and complex storyline is made hauntingly beautiful with Guðnadóttir’s award-winning score and it tends to stick around in your head long after the movie has ended.

Proof of vaccination is not required for entry but children under the age of 15 will not be able to attend.

Tickets are already available for purchase and can be bought here.

Joker, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. 8pm on August 10 and 11. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

