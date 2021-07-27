La Perle is a must-see show…

If you haven’t seen Dubai’s legendary live performance – La Perle, yet… now’s your chance.

The permanent theatre show in Al Habtoor City is having a flash sale where you can get tickets starting from just Dhs99.

The flash sale has already started and you have only until July 29, 2021, to get your tickets.

While you need to purchase your tickets in this time frame, you can book a show any time from now until September end. So, get this in the group chat now and start making those plans.

There are two shows that run from Tuesday to Saturday, so pick what works best for you: 6.30pm or 9pm. The show is 90 minutes long.

Bronze tickets are going for Dhs99, silver for Dhs125 and gold for Dhs139.

The deal is available to UAE residents only and blackout dates apply.

You can purchase your tickets here but remember, the link will expire on Thursday, July 29 so don’t wait until the last minute.

What to know more about the show?

La Perle is the jaw-dropping show is by Franco Dragone, known for his productions of Le Rêve in Las Vegas and The House of Dancing Water in Macau.

At the performance, you will witness a cast of 65 world-class artists including acrobats, dancers, strongmen and contortionists performing a variety of aqua and aerial feats.

All the action takes place in a stage filled with 2.7 million litres of water, which drains within seconds! Wow.

The fairy tale is addressed to all those who want to reawaken the child inside them with characters inspired by traditional tales including a prince of pearls, a young fisherwoman, dragons, a giant puppet and more. It’s a show you don’t want to miss.

La Perle, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tue to Sat, 6.30pm or 9pm. Tel: (0)4 437 0001. laperle.com

