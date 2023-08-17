A hotel with a unique young vibe…

The drive up and down to work from home means I pass by Al Habtoor City nearly on a daily basis. In the evenings, it’s hard not to miss, standing out with its monumental architecture next to the Dubai Canal. And of course, the large Le Perle by Dragone screen is hard not to ignore.

The destination is home to three hotels: Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotel and Resorts; Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City and V Hotel Dubai – Curio Collection by Hilton. A stay at one of the hotels was always on my bucket list, and I was finally able to check it off my list this summer.

Our one-night stay took place at the V Hotel Dubai, and here’s what we thought…

The rooms, look and feel

If you haven’t looked at photos of the hotel, or the rooms beforehand, the interiors may surprise you – it sure did for us. From white oblong check-in counters, dark-hued elements with pops of colours, vivid paintings, and dark helix carpets – at nearly every turn and corner of the hotel, we found something that intrigued us. And oh boy, is it easy to get lost – but thankfully there are helpful staff all around to help guide you.

Our stay took place high up on the 22nd floor, away from the noise of the cars whizzing by on Sheikh Zayed Road. During our time in the hotel, we kept heading to the the tall windows to gaze out at the views of the Dubai Canal and the occasional boats, and at night, the views truly grabbed our attention.

Inside our rooms, we loved the open layout with floor-to-ceiling mirrored closet spaces and the wall lightings which made it feel like we were on a space ship. Another unique standout of the V Hotel rooms we haven’t seen before – a cool circular bed available in the suites.

Facilities and activities

A key attraction that is a part of Al Habtoor City is the region’s first permanent show, Le Perle by Dragone – a show you have to enjoy during your stay at the hotel. V Hotel connects directly to the theatre, but don’t bolt on over at the last minute as it can be quite hard to find your seat in the dark.

La Perle is the jaw-dropping show by Franco Dragone, known for his productions of Le Rêve in Las Vegas and The House of Dancing Water in Macau. It arrived in Dubai in 2016 and features a cast of 65 world-class artists including acrobats, dancers, strongmen and contortionists performing a variety of aqua and aerial feats. A highlight of the show? All the action takes place on a stage which fills with 2.7 million litres of water on occasion and drains within seconds.

If you have time on your hands, guests can exercise at the fitness centre, play tennis, or enjoy a swim in the outdoor pool. For those looking to really relax, Silk Spa at Habtoor Palace Dubai is just a few steps away.

Food and drinks

You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to dining options at V Hotel Dubai. Not only do you have the restaurants at the hotel to choose from, but there is also plenty available in Al Habtoor City spanning a number of cuisines including Italian, French, Mediterranean, Pan Asian and so much more.

During our stay, we start off with brunch at The Market which, at that moment was a bit quiet besides a few tables with families and couples. The huge space had a number of different counters packed with food including sushi, grills, Thai, Arabic, Indian, Italian and more.

For dinner post our La Perle performance, we walked to Il Pastaio for dinner – an Italian restaurant which managed to firmly cement itself on our ‘top Italian restaurants in Dubai’ list. Packed with toe-tapping music, friendly staff, uplifting vibes and delicious food, we are already looking forward to a return visit.

After a great night sleep, we woke up for breakfast the next day at Level Seven. It was bustling with other staycationers and had a number of food offerings from Arabic, Indian, Continental and more. We piled our plate starting with savoury food items first, saving a little room for a sweet treat.

After breakfast, we headed back to our room for a little nap before we rounded up our belongings, packed our luggage to check out and return to reality.

V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton, Al Habtoor City, Sheik Zayed Road, Tel: (0)4 436 6666. hilton.com

Images: V Hotel Dubai and socials