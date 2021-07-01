There are quite a few movies you can see this weekend…

Movie buffs, heading to the cinema this week? Check out our handy movie guide below to see what’s screening.

Want to watch the Euro 2020 matches? You can enjoy the games at one of these spots in Dubai but imagine how the action would look on the big screen at the cinema! You can book your seats here.

Here are the movies out in cinemas this week.

The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

Now adults, Theodore Templeton and his estranged brother take a magical formula that transforms them into babies for 48 hours. Together, they must go undercover to prevent an evil genius from turning fellow toddlers into monstrous brats.

Starring: Jeff Goldblum, Amy Sedaris, James Marsden

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G)

Tickets: Book now

The Ice Road

After a remote diamond mine collapses in the far northern regions of Canada, an ice driver leads an implausible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the lives of trapped miners despite thawing waters and a threat they never see coming.

Starring: Liam Neeson, Laurence Fishburne, Holt McCallany, Amber Midthunder

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Thriller (PG13)

Tickets: Book now

The Forever Purge

On the run from a drug cartel, a Mexican couple battles vicious thugs who plan to continue the violent tradition of the now-outlawed Purge.

Starring: Josh Lucas, Will Patton, Ana de la Reguera

Genre: Action, Horror, Sci-Fi (15+)

Tickets: Book now

The Misfits

After being recruited by a group of unconventional thieves, renowned criminal Richard Pace finds himself caught up in an elaborate gold heist that promises to have far-reaching implications on his life and the lives of countless others.

Starring: Jamie Chung, Pierce Brosnan, Hermione Corfield, Rami Jaber, Mike Angelo, Tim Roth, Nick Cannon

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller (PG13)

Tickets: Book now

The Misfits is the very first Emirati-Hollywood production. Head here to read more…

Monsters of Man

Six American doctors must fight for their lives after four weaponized robots wipe out a village in Southeast Asia.

Starring: Neal McDonough, Brett Tutor, Jose Rosete

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller (PG15)

Tickets: Book now

Images: Supplied