Enjoy 14 courses of homegrown produce, sourced from the land and sea…

In Dubai we are spoiled for choice when it comes to dining and if you feel like you’ve tried and tested many of the dining experiences in the city, there’s always room for one more. Nikki Beach Resort & Spa has just launched a new ethical dining experience that you’re going to want a seat at.

The ‘Down-to-Earth’ dinner series brings you 14 starter dishes with local homegrown produced sourced from the land and sea. Elements of the dishes will come from Director of Culinary and Creation, Chef Claudio Cardoso’s vegetable garden that they have cultivated at the resort.

Some of the seafood will be freshly sourced by Matthew Maynard, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa’s Food and Beverage Operations Manager who dives himself to find scallops on the seabed. The dining experience ‘aims to intentionally disrupt the typical approach to food in a thought-provoking and aesthetically pleasing way.’

The dinner is priced at Dhs350 per person. Due to it being a 14-course fixed meal, exceptions for dining requirements can’t be made. On the menu, you’ll find peak-season fresh fish, meat and homegrown vegetables. The dinner will be held from 8pm to 10pm on July 22, August 5 and August 19.

“Food has become a pillar of culture,” stated Chef Claudio. “As a sustainably conscious chef, I am a champion of ingredients that do not have to travel far to reach your plate.”

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Pearl Jumeira, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 376 6000. nikkibeach.com

Images: Provided