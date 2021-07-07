Wine and tapas is a pretty unbeatable combination..

When it comes to tapas and a truly Spanish-style evening, few restaurants do it in the city quite like El Sur. Now, there’s another reason to visit, as it has just launched a bi-weekly ‘wine lab’ with a wine masterclass, plus three glasses of grape and delicious tapas.

The El Sur Wine Lab launches on Monday, July 12, and will run every second and fourth Monday of the month. The resident wine experts will take you through an insightful wine masterclass, where you taste the different selected grapes and learn about their origins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Sur (@elsurdubai)

You might also like 15 of the best wine and cheese nights to try in Dubai

Following the masterclass, which runs from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, you’ll then get to enjoy three glasses of wine, paired with its perfect partner in crime – authentic Spanish tapas, including gazpacho, paella and a cheese board. The evening is priced at a very reasonable Dhs149.

If you’ve never been to El Sur, let us take you inside. You’ll find it at the popular The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina hotel. The eclectic restaurant is cosy and intimate with both high and low seating, and cool art murals painted upon the walls.

Whilst it’s too hot at the moment to sit outdoors, it’s worth bookmarking El Sur for a cute date night out on the terrace once the weather cools down. This pretty outdoor area reflects the Mediterranean with plenty of plants, wood paneled tables and fabulous views out across to the sea.

El Sur, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, Sun to Fri 6pm to 10.30pm, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, 6pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @elsurdubai

Images: Provided