‘The Boss’ is back in town for one night only…

Following its opening weekend with special guest Trey Songz, Dubai’s newest nightclub, Blu, has announced another big name performer will take to the stage. On Thursday July 8, ‘The Boss’ Rick Ross will be returning to Dubai for one night only.

The American rapper, known for hits such as Purple Lamborghini, Stay Schemin’ and Golden Roses, last visited Dubai in December 2019. As one of the city’s most frequent international performers, we’re confident that Rick Ross is looking forward to his return.

Blu Club has only been open for a week, but has already hosted R&B singer Trey Songz, and promises an impressive line-up of international artists for the upcoming weeks. Dubai’s clubbing fans flocked to the new venue in numbers to celebrate the return of nightlife.

In addition to the nightclub, Blu Dubai also has a lounge, where guests can experience a more chilled vibe. Both located on the 32nd floor of V Hotel, the venues offer snap-worthy views of the Dubai canal and state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems.

Promising an ‘ultra-luxe VIP’ experience, Blu Club tables start from Dhs5,000. If you’ve missed the gone-by days of late nights, loud speakers, smoke machines, confetti and making memories; now might be the time to get back to it.

Rick Ross at Blu Dubai, V Hotel, Al Habtoor City, Thursday July 8, 8pm to 3am, tables from Dhs5,000. @clubbludubai

