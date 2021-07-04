Get that fun competition going…

If you’re already dreaming of the weekend and what to do with it, how does bingo and brunch sound on Thursday night sound? To celebrate the launch of its new Night Brunch, Soho Beer Garden is throwing a one-off bingo brunch.

Taking place this Thursday, July 8, from 8pm to 11pm, the bingo night will be hosted by popular Dubai DJ Big Rossi. Tuck into a three-course dinner with free-flowing beverages whilst you heat up the competition with the classic bingo game.

Soho Beer Garden’s Night Brunch takes place every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening, priced at Dhs225 per person (note that bingo is only on July 8). The spacious beer garden venue is covered up for the summer with a huge tent so you can keep cool.

On the menu, you’ll find starters such as smoked chicken and chorizo croquettes, vegetable spring rolls, teriyaki beef skewers and a fresh salad. Sharing mains include ‘bangers and mash’, Margherita pizza, fish and chips and pasta, followed by a selection of desserts.

Soho Beer Garden offers a fantastic setting, and is laid out across two levels with an outdoor bar. Seating ranges from cool oak swing sets to traditional pub benches. There’s a huge screen for when the sport is playing and overall, there’s a buzzing atmosphere.

There’s a ladies’ night almost every day of the week at Soho Garden. It runs every evening, Sunday to Thursday, from 8pm to 1am. Ladies can enjoy unlimited selected beverages and the choice of two set menus, depending which day you go.

Every Sunday, Monday and Saturday, anyone can enjoy two-for-one on selected beverages all day. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the two-for-one offer is available exclusively for ladies.

Soho Garden, Meydan, Dubai, open 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)52 388 8849. @sohogardendxb

Images: Provided