Pass the paella…

If your idea of the perfect afternoon is spent nibbling on authentic Spanish tapas and quaffing wine, we’ve got just the thing for you to do this Friday. Much-loved Spanish restaurant El Sur is finally brining back its Friday brunch after a six month hiatus.

Running from 12.30pm to 3.30pm every Friday, you can sip on unlimited beverages and make your way through a wide selection of El Sur’s signature tapas such as patatas bravas and gazpacho. There will also be a live paella station for the freshest serving of the beloved Spanish dish.

The Fiesta brunch is priced at Dhs260 with soft drinks and Dhs320 for the house beverages package. Live entertainment is also back and, when the brunch ends at 3.30pm, you can go onto enjoy selected drinks at happy hour prices.

You might also like Popular Spanish venue El Sur launches wine and tapas night

It seems that El Sur is ramping up its social calendar with the recent announcement of its new wine and tapas night. This bi-weekly ‘wine lab’ includes a wine masterclass, plus three glasses of grape and delicious traditional tapas.

The Wine Lab will run every second and fourth Monday of the month and the resident wine experts will take you through an insightful wine masterclass in which you taste the different selected grapes and learn about their origins.

You’ll find El Sur at The The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina hotel. The Mediterranean-inspired eatery is cosy and contemporary with a beautiful outdoor terrace area which is perfect for alfresco dining when it cools down a bit.

El Sur, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, Sun to Fri 6pm to 10.30pm, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, 6pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @elsurdubai

Images: Provided