It’s a six-day break for many of us…

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is here, let the Eid Al Adha celebrations commence. Kicking off on Monday July 19, and running all the way through to Saturday July 24, we’ve compiled the very best ways to spend your well-deserved time off.

Here are the best things to do in Dubai over the long weekend.

Monday July 19

1. Enjoy a social dining experience in DIFC

This Eid, BB DIFC is throwing a social celebration with three days of special set menus. The vibrant modern eastern is inviting guests on July 19, 20 and 21 to enjoy a feast of treats including bites to share, choice of a fish or meat from the grill, or flavourful vegetarian options. Running between 1pm and 4pm, pick a soft drinks package for Dhs250, wine and beer for Dhs299 or French bubbles for Dhs450.

BB DIFC, Gate Village 8, DIFC, Dubai, July 19-21, 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 407 4444. thisisbb.com

2. Book yourself in for a staycation

For a fuss-free staycation check out The Bonnington in JLT. If you stay between July 19 and 24, 2021, you can enjoy 50 per cent off a full-body massage and a facial at Le Michel Spa. You’ll also get a complimentary upgrade to a deluxe room and a full Irish breakfast buffet. It’s Dhs299 for a single room or Dhs349 for a double, and they’ll throw in a sparkling afternoon tea for an extra Dhs75.

The Bonnington, Cluster J, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 356 0000. bonningtontower.com

Tuesday July 20

3. Brunch at Bella

Chic Italian restaurant Bella has just its first Friday brunch, but for this week only you’ll be able to experience it over every day Eid. Enjoy four courses of Italian cuisine, including sharing dishes, a main of your choice and delicious desserts. The brunch runs between 12pm and 5pm, allowing guests to choose three hours within that period for their package. It’s Dhs325 for the soft package and Dhs550 for house drinks, including cocktails such as Aperol Spritz, Moscow Mule and Bellini, as well as house wines, spirits and bottled beers.

4. See fireworks in Sharjah

This week, Dubai hasn’t announced any fireworks in the emirate, so you’ll have to go to Abu Dhabi or Sharjah to see them. For three nights from Tuesday July 20, Aljada and Nasma Residences in Sharjah will have a spectacular firework display at 8pm. Afterwards, be sure to stick around for the outdoor cinema screening, nightly from 8.30pm.

Wednesday July 21

5. Enjoy an awesome afternoon tea

This cute Jumeriah cafe offers a daily afternoon tea for Dhs150. Guest can enjoy a selection of sandwiches and homemade cakes, raspberry eclairs, scones with jam and fresh clotted cream from the beautiful tiered cake stand. Of course there will also be tea, which comes in English breakfast, green mango and peach, chamomile and earl grey varieties.

SocietyDXB, Jumeriah 1, daily noon to 5pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 222 2811. societydxb.com

6. Have a laugh

Fancy a good giggle? We know where to find one. The Laughter Factory is back for another week of shows, kicking off on July 21 at Zabeel House, The Greens. The show starts at 8.30pm and features American comedian Joe Larson as well as Kandi Abelson and Peter Szumowski.

The Laughter Factory, Zabeel House The Greens, Wed July 21, 8.30pm, Dhs160. thelaughterfactory.com

Thursday July 22

7. Get your sweat on in an intense class

Bare DXB is the high impact workout class at THAT Concept Store Mall of the Emirates, and Business Bay. Be put through your paces in the 60 minute session, split between treadmill and strength exercises. The Dhs120 session will involve loud upbeat tunes, plenty of sweat and guaranteed endorphins.

bare.fitness

8. Check out a new nightlife venue

From the team behind White Dubai, a brand new venue has opened its doors on Sheikh Zayed Road. CUE is the new home of dining and entertainment, found in Sheraton Grand Hotel. Open daily from 8pm, the fun vibrant space serves up globally inspired dishes in a theatrical way, with unique entertainment until late.

Cue Dubai, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 8pm to 2am. Tel: (0)55 455 6006. cuedubai.com

Friday July 23

9. Kick back with a pool day

Bla Bla is the hottest new day to night destination on JBR. With twenty bars, three restaurants and one huge beach club all in one place, you won’t need to go anywhere else. Spend the day by the sparkling azure pool and Bali-style beach bar, then head on over to The Tent which has plenty of ultra-cool themed bars all under one roof.

Weekdays (Sunday to Thursday): From Dhs200 for a single bed, Dhs100 redeemable

Weekends: (Friday and Saturday): From Dhs300 for a single bed, Dhs150 redeemable

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai, open 8am to 3am. Tel: 058 606 3535. @blabladubai

10. Enjoy a beachside lunch

The Beach House is a beautiful Mediterranean restaurant that sits adjacent to the pool and facing the beach. The menu is varied, with an array of fresh salads and seafood such as crispy calamari, ‘from the stone’ pizzas, hearty mains and pastas. This beautiful terrace really is the perfect spot to share a chilled bottle of wine, carafe of sangria or sip on signature cocktails, with summery DJ tracks making for the ultimate vacation vibe.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, pool pass is Dhs270 on weekdays with Dhs170 credit, Dhs270 weekends no credit. The Beach House open daily 1pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 567 8316. @thebeachhousedubai

Saturday July 24

11. Hang out at a new pub

Goose Island Tap House is the new gastropub in Five Jumeirah Village. Complete with a large bar in the centre, a fully-loaded pub grub menu, huge TV screens live streaming all the big matches, plus an area dedicated to pool tables and virtual golf. Goose Island Tap House has a ‘come as you are’ policy, to create the ultimate dining and entertainment destination.

Goose Island Tap House, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, daily 4pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

12. Enjoy endless cheese and wine

Cool South African steakhouse, The City Grill, is hosting a wine and cheese week from July 24 to 31, running between 7pm to 10pm every day. Sample white, red and rose wine hailing all the way from South Africa, alongside a cheese board filled with Brie De Meaux, Castagno, Valencay, Crottin, Age Cave, Coulommiers, Idiazabal, Morbier, Livarot and Shropshire. The offering is priced at Dhs199 for a cheeseboard and free-flowing wine. Of course, you’re invited to enjoy the cheese without the wine, and this will be priced at Dhs95.

The City Grill, The Atrium in Al Habtoor City, Sat July 24 to Sat July 31, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 437 0088. thecitygrillsteakhouse.com