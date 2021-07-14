‘Celebrate while securing your health.’ – NCEMA…

Eid al Adha is next week and a four-day holiday was announced for both the public and private sector. While it’s natural to be excited and start planning your days out, keep in mind some of these rules and suggestions recommended by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

The authority took to Twitter last night on July 14 to announce some rules and regulations that must be followed during the holiday. The NCEMA also noted that after the last three (public) holidays in the UAE, there was, ‘a significant increase in the number of infections and deaths.’

A tweet stated that, ‘after Eid Al-Adha last year, the average daily ratio of Covid-19 infections amounted to more than 1,400 cases, which is equivalent to an increase of over 500 per cent’. The message added that the statistics were presented to confirm that there is a joint esponsibility towards compliance with the precautionary measures.

Here are the guidelines and rules the NCEMA announced.

Gatherings should be limited to the same family living together with the same household and first-degree relatives. Physical distance must be maintained especially when sitting with the elderly or individuals with chronic diseases and masks must be worn. The NCEMA recommends taking a PCR test to ensure everyone is healthy.

Health Sector: We call upon all to #CelebrateSafely and enjoy all activities associated with Eid Al-Adha, while following all related measures to keep you and all people surrounding you safe.#TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) July 13, 2021

With regards to mosques and Eid prayers, the NCEMA announced that ‘doors of mosques will be closed directly after prayer’. Service facilities, such as washrooms, Wudu (washing ritual) places and water dispensers shall continue to be close. Doors to the prayer areas and mosque will open 15 minutes before the start of prayer.

Mosques and prayer areas on the outer roads and gas stations will continue to be closed.

#NCEMA: We announce the Eid Al-Adha protocol, to ensure that we witness the next Eid with blessings, and good health.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/uaeJWAurPI — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) July 13, 2021

Worshippers are asked to bring their own prayer mat and individuals living with or who have come into contact with a positive individual are strictly prohibited. The elderly, those suffering from chronic diseases and children under 12 are to avoid going to the mosque to perform Eid prayers.

The authority urged to avoid any type of gathering, shaking hands before and after Eid prayers and to limit greeting and congratulations from a safe distance.

The exchange and distribution of Al-Adahi (sacrifice), gifts and foods among neighbours are to be avoided. The NCEMA recommends going through delegating UAE official charities or via relevant smart apps for performing Al-Adahi. Electronic alternatives for Ediya (Eid money) was also recommended.

Images: Unsplash