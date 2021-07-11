It came second out of 134 countries…

Dubai has many an accolade, from being home to the world’s tallest building, to recently being voted as one of the top cities in the world for remote working. The UAE has just been named the ‘world’s second safest country’, according to a new survey.

In a the survey, which was conducted by The Global Finance magazine, 134 countries across the globe were compared. The factors considered for the report were war and peace, personal security, and natural disaster risk, as well as data regarding Covid-19.

The UAE came second on the list only after Iceland. Following the UAE was Qatar in third place, then Singapore, Finland, Mongolia, Norway, Denmark, Canada and New Zealand. Under the ‘least safe’ countries came places such as Colombia, the Philippines and Mexico.

It’s likely that the UAE scored so highly in the list due to it now being the world’s most vaccinated country, according to data released by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on July 4. Currently 74.5 per cent of the UAE’s population have received one dose of their Covid-19 vaccine and 65.6 per cent of the population have received both doses.

In the top ten ‘least safe countries’, North Macedonia came in at number one, followed by Yemen, Peru, Mexico, Brazil, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Nigeria, Guatemala, Colombia and the Philippines.

Image: Getty