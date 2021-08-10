Who’s ready for the weekend?

The weekend is almost here and it’s time to start making those plans. Whether you intend to spend it escaping the heat in a cool pool or living it up at a new brunch, there’s always lots to do.

Here’s our pick of 11 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday August 26

1. Get your caffeine fix

This sneaker concept store meets cafe – and What’s On highly-commended award winner – uses its ATB Kaffeine beans to brew speciality coffee. Just how good is it? Well, traffic has been known to come to a standstill outside Around the Block, as cars – literally – queue around the block for takeaway coffees.

@aroundtheblock

2. Enjoy a date night with your partner

During the day, Bleu Blanc is a chic French eatery, but come nightfall the romance factor really ramps up. Low lighting and a sultry soundtrack offer the ideal spot to dine with a loved one. Pick a table by the window for views out to the Creek, which looks beautiful at night, reflecting the lights of Business Bay. On the menu you’ll find a mix of modern European dishes, with a focus on freshly shucked oysters and woodfired meats.

Bleu Blanc, Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai, Business Bay, Tue to Thu 6pm to 1am, Fri 1pm to 4pm, 7pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 512 5533. bleublanc-dubai.com

3. See an international DJ live in Dubai

Grammy nominated DJ Mark Knight will be spinning the decks at The Penthouse this Thursday. The legendary DJ will be playing some of his biggest hits, straight after the Maskerade Evening Brunch.

The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Thursday August 26, 10.30pm onwards. thepenthouse.co

4. Enjoy cocktails from high above

Glitzy cocktail bar S Dubai is the place to be for upmarket cocktails and chic ambience. The unique bar offers the perfect spot to watch the sunset, so get yourself a spot by the window and take in the gorgeous view.

S Bar, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Saturday to Wednesday 7am to 2am, Thursday to Friday 7am to 3am. @sbardubai

Friday August 27

5. Make a splash

Running between August 23 and 29, adrenaline junkies can book water adventures at Atlantis Aquaventure for visits up to September 30, 2021. The ‘Splash Sale’ includes not just water park tickets, but a host of Atlantis Aquaventure’s other attractions too.

atlantisthepalm.com/special-offers/Splash-Sale

6. Celebrate your birthday for free

24th St. restaurant, located at Dusit Thani Dubai, has a brunch called the Bao and Boujee. If it’s your birthday (and you can prove it), then you can party for free when you brung five paying friends along with you. The brunch runs every Friday from 1.30pm to 5pm, on the 24th floor of the grand hotel. For regular packages it’s Dhs250 with soft beverages, Dhs375 with house beverages and Dhs450 for the bubbly package.

24th St. World Street Food Restaurant, Dusit Thani Dubai, Trade Centre, Fridays, 1.30pm to 5pm. Tel: (0)4 317 4515. @24thStDubai

7. Enjoy French delights for dinner

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon is the chic DIFC restaurant serving up authentic French dishes with elegant flair. The popular restaurant has a great vibe in the evenings, as the local after-work crowd catch up over cocktails.

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, DIFC, daily 11.30am to 3.30pm and 6.30pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 297 7729. atelier-robuchon.ae

8. See Desiigner perform live

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Club DXB (@blackclubdxb)

American rapper Desiigner is performing live in Dubai this weekend. The Panda hit-maker will take to the stage at Black DXB, the new nightclub at Soho Garden. Book a table at Black and enjoy the dinner show experience, and catch Desiigner alongside DJ Levier, DJ 1Takennandos and DJ Devon Kosoko.

Black, Soho Garden, Meydan, Friday August 27, 10pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 388 8849. @blackclubdxb

Saturday August 28

9. Enjoy a free yoga session

INSPIRE DIFC Studio is celebrating its first anniversary on Saturday, August 28 with free classes throughout the day from 8am to 6.30pm. The studio opened a year ago during the pandemic and has become one of UAE’s most loved yoga, Pilates and wellness centres. The free classes are their way of giving back and thanking the community.

INSPIRE, level 1, Zone D of Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 588 1223. @inspireyogadxb

10. Relax with a pool day

Perched atop boutique hotel La Ville, in City Walk, this infinity pool overlooks the Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah surrounds. While it may be small, it makes for a peaceful paddle or some quiet relaxation on the handful of loungers that are smattered around. Be sure to stick around for sundowners at poolside bar Look Up. Through the week it’s Dhs100 including a Dhs50 credit, while you’ll pay Dhs150 on weekends including a food and drink voucher for Dhs100. Look Up also hosts a Friday afternoon brunch, from 2pm to 6pm, including pool access.

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk Dubai, Dubai, daily 7am to sunset, adults Dhs100 weekdays, Dhs150 weekends. Tel: (0)54 309 5948. livelaville.com.

11. Try a revamped menu

The Noodle House has added more than 35 dishes to its menu including plant-based meals and table-side experiences. Pick from street food options, such as baos, salads and soups, noodles and dessert. A completely new Yakitori category has also been added with charcoal-grilled skewers, Malay Chicken Satay and more. Don’t worry, the restaurant’s classic dishes such as Singapore Noodles, Sweet & Sour Chicken, Curry Laksa, etc will still be available.

The Noodle House, available across all Dubai venues. Tel: (800) 666353. thenoodlehouse.com