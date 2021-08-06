Here’s what’s going down this week…

With the weekend now a fond memory, we’re looking to the week ahead. There’s plenty of fun things on the cards this week. Here’s our top picks for things to do in Dubai.

Sunday August 8

1. Enjoy lunch with a view

Stunning Portuguese restaurant Tasca has launched a summer menu available on weekdays between 12.30pm and 3pm. For Dhs135, guests can enjoy freshly baked bread and lupini bean hummus as well as three small bites, a main dish and a dessert. Dishes include tempura cod cake, wagyu or tuna tartare cone, Portuguese piri piri chicken and Bacalhau a Gomes de Sa. Pastel de Nata served with coffee ice cream will finish things on a sweet note.

Tasca by José Avillez, Mandarin Oriental, Jumeira, Sunday to Thursday 12.30pm to 3pm, Dhs135. Tel: (0)4 777 2231. mandarinoriental.com

2. Hit the slopes with the guys

World-famous indoor ski slope, Ski Dubai, has just launched a cool guys’ night package which will run every Sunday from 4pm. Not only will you get to test out the slopes on skis or a snowboard, you’ll also get discounts on food and beverages afterwards too. You’ll have three options to choose from at Ski Dubai, all priced at Dhs180. The first includes access to the Snow Park with unlimited access to four rides. The second is two hours of slope time (only for level 1 skiers or snowboarders). Option 3 is a 60-minute lesson for those who have never tackled the slopes before.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sundays from 4pm, ages 21 and over only, Dhs180. Book here.

Monday August 9

3. Pamper yourself for less

Throughout August at Nailology, if you book a manicure and pedicure combo, you will receive 20 per cent off. There are a number of bespoke treatments to ensure you walk out of the Nailology salon with a spring in your step and feeling your best. These range from the lower-priced classic mani-pedis, starting from Dhs155 for a manicure, to full blown decadence with massages included.

Nailology, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 9am to 9pm, offer available until August 31. Tel: (04) 426 1031. Email: nailology@atlantisdubai.com @nailologydubai

4. Book yourself into the next What’s On Lock In

Book yourself in for an epic weekend-long bash held at the recently renovated Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah from September 3 to 4. ‘What’s a Lock In?’ you say. Oh, only the best staycation deal in the UAE, where a mere Dhs699 brings you a weekend full of fun for you and your roomie. You’ll enjoy early check-in, free treatments for boys and girls, a wander around the glorious That Dubai Girl beauty bar, enjoy a huge brunch at Crowne Plaza’s all-day dining restaurant Cuisines, party on at The Docks pub, sleep in the hotel’s new comfy rooms, then enjoy breakfast, workouts, poolside lounging and a late check out.

Find out everything you need to know here.

Tuesday August 10

5. Check out this cool new activation

Giving Bali beach vibes from the comfort of the air-conditioned venue, the Surf Shack is open daily inside Zero Gravity all summer long. Taking centre stage above the bamboo bar will be a host of performers, from dancers to DJs throughout the day and night. Ladies’ night is still running every Tuesday and Thursday with some great deals for the girls.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai, Dubai Marina, daily 10am to 9pm (or 2am on ladies’ night), brunch 12pm to 5pm. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Wednesday August 11

6. Enjoy a chilled pool day

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse (JIC), Dubai’s new dining, lifestyle and fitness hub, welcomes guests to its riviera-inspired, alfresco venue daily from 8am to 7pm. Guests can use the temperature-controlled pool and facilities, including sun loungers and cabanas, and order from a menu of F&B options curated by Isola Ristorante. Entrance costs Dhs50 on weekdays and Dhs100 at weekends.

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse