Fifty rooms of ridiculous fun, jaw-trembling feasts, poolside chillouts and after-parties that rock even after the ‘after’ is over…

Welcome to the What’s On Lock In, set to be an epic weekend-long bash held at the recently renovated Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah from September 3 to 4.

‘What’s a Lock In?’ you say. Oh, only the best staycation deal in the UAE, where a mere Dhs699 brings you a weekend full of fun for you and your roomie.

You’ll enjoy early check-in, free treatments for boys and girls, a wander around the glorious That Dubai Girl beauty bar, enjoy a huge brunch at Crowne Plaza’s all-day dining restaurant Cuisines, party on at The Docks pub, sleep in the hotel’s new comfy rooms, then enjoy breakfast, workouts, poolside lounging and a late check out.

Is there a better staycay deal than the What’s On Lock In? That would be a hard no.

Here’s a look at the itinerary:

Friday, September 3

Your weekend kicks off with an early 10am check-in. Then there’s a quick orientation session, followed by opportunities for some pre-game pampering, courtesy of That Dubai Girl’s gang of Dubai-based entrepreneurs, including Rizek a super app offering on-demand services who will provide a nail bar and mini massage station, as well as make up artists Celine Hynes and Danielle James offering pre-brunch glow-ups. Meanwhile, the lovely team from Tito and Tuthill will be on hand for hair styling. For the lads, Bristles and Mane will be offering free beard trims and quick cuts. And be sure to look out for the Exhale spa stand, where you can bag 20 per cent off treatments within the hotel all weekend.

Brunch takes place at international diner Cuisines between 1pm and 4pm. We’ve hooked you up with a house beverage package and live music soundtrack. And if your favourite flavours are a taste for adventure, our friends at TEP Factor will be back with more opportunities to flex brain and braun.

There’s a multi-venue after brunch party from 4pm onwards taking place at The Docks and Magnum. We’ll start you off with five free drinks at The Docks, because we’re nice like that.

Saturday, September 4

A long laidback breakfast is served at Cuisines between 6.30am and 11am.

If you’re all about getting those gains in on a weekend morning, wellness warriors Platform Studios will be throwing down a HIIT session from 10am to 11am. Alternatively if you’re looking for a more mellow start to your day, you can join @maipearl_yoga for a relaxing yoga session.

From here on in, you can laze by the pool to your heart’s content. We’ve scored you with 30 per cent off food and drink all day Saturday and there’s a nice lazy check-out time of 2pm. What a weekend, eh?

The pricing

The What’s On Lock In: Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah is priced at Dhs699, which includes all the above for two adults. Spaces are extremely limited and expected to sell fast, so jump online and book your room now.

Please note: You’ll be charged Dhs679 upon booking online, and asked to pay an additional Dhs20 upon check-in.

Images: Provided