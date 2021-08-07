7 wonderful things to do in Dubai this week: August 29 to September 1
We’ve done the leg work to make your week amazing…
Another week has arrived, and with it come a host of fun things to do in the city. This week, we have a selection of hot spots for you to try, from bars to cooking classes and more. Here are our top picks for things to do in Dubai this week.
Sunday August 29
1. Work from a boozy remote office
If you like to end your working day with a tipple, McGettigan’s JLT has made it even easier for you, with the launch of its brand new working space. The office has seating for up to four people plus a sound-insulated room so you can still take private calls without the risk of being caught ‘out of office’. A two-hour session will cost Dhs499, including a beer unit providing eight litres of beer.
McGettigan’s, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 10pm, Dhs499. mcgettigans.com/the-office
Monday August 30
2. Indulge in unlimited sushi
Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Mondays 8pm to 10pm or 10pm to 12am, from Dhs195. @sevensistersdubai
3. Enjoy exquisite cocktails
Galaxy Bar in DIFC is teaming up with another of the World’s Best Bars for one night only. Located in Nicosia, Cyprus, the Lost + Found Drinkery is sending tow of its best mixologists to treat Galaxy Bar guests to a selection of exquisite cocktails. Dressed in your best boho get-up, join the fun with candles and the serene sounds of a hand pan musician which will accompany the resident DJ.
Galaxy Bar, DIFC, Dubai, Monday August 30, bookings essential. Tel: (0)50 513 5908. galaxy-bar.com
Tuesday August 31
4. Learn how to make delicious pasta
If you’ve always wanted to improve your skills in the kitchen, now is the perfect chance. Trattoria has been hosting regular pasta-making masterclasses and the next one falls on Tuesday August 31. Guests will learn how to make cavatelli al sugo di mare, a traditional shell-shaped pasta originating from southern Italy. The class is priced at Dhs165 per person including food and a goodie bag, and runs from 9am until 1pm.
Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Tuesday August 31, 9am to 1pm, Dhs165. Tel: (800) 666 353. @trattoriadubai
5. Check out a new ladies’ night
For the first time ever, Belgian Cafe at Dubai Festival City is launching a ladies’ night. Every Tuesday, girls will be able to redeem four house drinks and a selection of tasty bites for Dhs119.
Belgian Cafe, Dubai Festival City, Tuesdays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs119. Tel: (0)4 701 1127. @belgiancafedubaifestivalcity
Wednesday September 1
6. Get a free dessert
African restaurant Tribes is celebrating it’s 11th anniversary by giving you a complimentary dessert. If you dine at Tribes in Dubai Mall or Mall of the Emirates on Wednesday, September 1, you can avail the sweet treat.
7. Experience an evening of live jazz
Every Wednesday in St. Regis The Palm’s cigar lounge, guests can enjoy the soothing sounds of live jazz. For Dhs180, guests can enjoy two drinks and a charcuterie board while listening to ultra-talented singer, Lina Armour, and extraordinary classical Jazz Saxophonist, Yavor Penkov.
The St. Regis Bar, St. Regis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays, 7.30pm to 10pm, Dhs180. Tel: (0)4 218 0000. marriott.com