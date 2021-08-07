7 wonderful things to do in Dubai this week: August 29 to September 1

McGettigan’s, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 10pm, Dhs499. mcgettigans.com/the-office

The recently revamped Seven Sisters has a brand new sushi night. For two hours you’ll be able to enjoy unlimited sushi and an open bar for Dhs195, or add on bottomless bubbles for Dhs270. There are two seatings to choose from every Monday, so you can pick 8pm to 10pm for a memorable evening once the sun goes down, or 10pm to 12am, if you’re not worried about waking up early the next day.

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Mondays 8pm to 10pm or 10pm to 12am, from Dhs195. @sevensistersdubai

3. Enjoy exquisite cocktails

Galaxy Bar in DIFC is teaming up with another of the World’s Best Bars for one night only. Located in Nicosia, Cyprus, the Lost + Found Drinkery is sending tow of its best mixologists to treat Galaxy Bar guests to a selection of exquisite cocktails. Dressed in your best boho get-up, join the fun with candles and the serene sounds of a hand pan musician which will accompany the resident DJ.

Galaxy Bar, DIFC, Dubai, Monday August 30, bookings essential. Tel: (0)50 513 5908. galaxy-bar.com

Tuesday August 31

4. Learn how to make delicious pasta

If you’ve always wanted to improve your skills in the kitchen, now is the perfect chance. Trattoria has been hosting regular pasta-making masterclasses and the next one falls on Tuesday August 31. Guests will learn how to make cavatelli al sugo di mare, a traditional shell-shaped pasta originating from southern Italy. The class is priced at Dhs165 per person including food and a goodie bag, and runs from 9am until 1pm.

Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Tuesday August 31, 9am to 1pm, Dhs165. Tel: (800) 666 353. @trattoriadubai

5. Check out a new ladies’ night

For the first time ever, Belgian Cafe at Dubai Festival City is launching a ladies’ night. Every Tuesday, girls will be able to redeem four house drinks and a selection of tasty bites for Dhs119.

Belgian Cafe, Dubai Festival City, Tuesdays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs119. Tel: (0)4 701 1127. @belgiancafedubaifestivalcity

Wednesday September 1

6. Get a free dessert



African restaurant Tribes is celebrating it’s 11th anniversary by giving you a complimentary dessert. If you dine at Tribes in Dubai Mall or Mall of the Emirates on Wednesday, September 1, you can avail the sweet treat.