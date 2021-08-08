Beat the heat with these cheap seats and sweet capital treats…

Sunday, August 15

Wave if you want to go faster

Fancy some watersports action this weekend? Here are the three best ways to do it. Abu Dhabi Marine offer a range of motorised and non-motorised watersports at three locations in the capital. You can hire jet skis at their Bab Al Qar location from just Dhs250 30 minutes. The new brunch deal at the hotel, nets you a two-for-one on select watersports. abudhabimarine.ae.Iron Waves offers jet ski and flyboarding experiences from Dhs150 for 15 minutes. They have four locations in Abu Dhabi including Fairmont Bab al Bahr; Radisson Blu; Al Raha Beach and Venetian Village. ironwavesuae.ae. Cove Beach is also offering watersports activities including jet ski rental at Dhs100 for 15 minutes; jet boat rides from Dhs400 for 30 minutes; and water tubing for Dhs100 (15 minutes). @covebeachabudhabi

Maker’s Marco

There’s an almost daily (excluding Friday) unlimited lunch at Marco’s — and it’s a head-spinning, passport stamp-gathering trans-Atlantic tour of taste. Enjoy classic staples of Italian food given that American twist, by a British chef in Abu Dhabi.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Sun Thur midday to 3pm, Dhs99 with soft drinks, Dhs199 with house drinks. Tel: (02) 654 3333. marcosabudhabi.com

Monday, August 16

Fun-sized artisans

Over the school holidays, crafty arts hub — Makerspace is offering super fun workshops for your little ones. It’s an opportunity for them to get their hands dirty, and create something special, without the risk of your living room floor getting an unslocited impromptu repaint. This week, on Monday and Wednesday four to eight year olds can try their hands at creating a felt pouch that they even get to take home as a souvenir.

Unit C1-04, Al Zeina, Al Raha Beach, Mon Aug 16 and Wed Aug 18 20 mins between 3pm and 5pm, Dhs50. Tel: (02) 558 8624, makerspace.ae

Green peace If you’re looking for green, Al Ain AKA ‘The Garden City’ is a pretty good place to start. This 1,200-hectare desert oasis is found in the middle of Al Ain and attained UNESCO World Heritage status in 2011. It contains more than 147,000 date palms, trees bearing mangos, oranges, bananas, figs and jujube. With its whimsical shaded pathways beneath fractal canopies it’s a place that provides a shuddering contrast to the urban jungle of Abu Dhabi’s cityscape. There’s also an Eco-Centre that offers insight into the conservation efforts at the oasis, and a look back at its history. Al Ain, open daily 9am to 5pm. Tel: (03) 711 8251, take a virtual tour at visitabudhabi.ae Spur of the moment

This American sports bar with a ‘wicky wicky wild wild west’ theme is nothing short of an Abu Dhabi evening institution, complete with saloon swing doors, saddles, wooden benches and leather bar stools. There’s a ladies’ night on both Mondays and Tuesdays, and between 7pm and 9pm and all ladies get unlimited house beverages for free.

49er’s Steakhouse and Club, Abu Dhabi’s Tourist Club Area, Le Méridien, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 645 8000. 49ers.ae

Tuesday, August 17

An artist’s palate

Art on the walls, art on the plates, art in their heart. Abu Dhabi’s Art House Cafe is all about providing a passionate experience, and the dining element is at the core of that. They’ve got a massive menu but their famous shakshoka is probably our pick of the brunch. Every inch feels, and smells like a truly inspirational, creative space, surrounded by botanical greens and abstract scenes. And because its a place that celebrates the creative spark, you can go full Picasso on a plate for Dhs20, there’s the option to paint masks (Dhs30) or a miniature brick painting (Dhs10).

Al Huwelat St, Bateen Area, Opp Al Bateen Villa No 15, 10am to midnight. Tel: (02) 666 0175. @arthousecafead

Terms of en-deer-ment

Deerfield mall is running a back-to-school campaign in addition to the summer long up to 80 per cent off sale, to help your young ones go back to term time in style. Spend Dhs200 at any of the mall’s stores (or Dhs500 at Carrefour) for the chance to play a series of games where some pretty big prizes can be won. Try your luck at Connect Four, Tic Tac Toe, hopscotch and more for the opportunity to win experiences from Cine Royal and Fabyland.

Al Bahyah, 10am to 10pm daily, deerfieldsmall.com

Wednesday, August 18

Dublin down on the drinks offers

The youngest member of the UAE-based Irish pub family, McGettigan’s Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi burst onto the capital’s soireesphere at the end of 2020 and has brought with it a breath of fresh Eire air. It’s a non-smoking venue, with a pedigree for gastro pub grub, big match atmosphere and good ol’Galway craic. They also have an electric collection of weekly offers to bite into. Monday’s McGettogether gets you three free select beverage vouchers dished out for every main course ordered; Wednesday night bro-bonding is on the cards with that same Monday deal being offered out to frequenting fellas.

Dusit Thani, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), Sun to Wed 3pm to 2am, Thu and Fri midday to 3am, Sat midday to 2am. @mcgettigansdusitauh

