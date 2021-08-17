Meat you there…

Calling all of Dubai’s steak lovers… If you feel like you’ve tried and tested Dubai’s amazing selection of steakhouses and are looking for a new venue to sink your teeth into, brand new haunt Rhain Steakhouse is finally opening its doors on August 28.

Rhain (derived from Celtic language meaning ‘spear’) Steakhouse can be found at Conrad Dubai hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road. The sultry new eatery will boast a top-notch selection of wet and dry aged meats, Wagyu beef A5 Kobe and more.

3 of 12

The chic restaurant includes an open-kitchen with a charcoal grill and vast meat display, a walk-in wine cellar, and a private dining room. There will be plenty of theatrics, such as table-side food preparation, a show butcher and live music and big shows in the pipeline.

You might also like 10 of the best steak night deals in Dubai to try

A private event will take place on August 28 to launch the new venue.

As well as the huge selection of steaks, Rhain Steakhouse will also serve salads, sushi, caviar, oysters, poultry and grills, so there is something for everyone – not just the carnivores. Cocktails and wine are taken seriously, and there are even cigars on offer in the walk-in wine room .

When Rhain Steakhouse opens at the 50-storey Conrad Dubai hotel it will join inviting Italian restaurant Ballaró, Korean restaurant Kimpo and more. It’s worth noting, however, that Rhain Steakhouse is an independent restaurant from the hotel.

For the best steak night deals in Dubai click here.

Rhain Steakhouse, Conrad Dubai, 5pm to 1am, opening August 28, 2021. @rhainsteakhouse

Images: Getty