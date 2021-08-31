Shop a range of Expo 2020 merchandise and find out more about the much-anticipated exhibition…

The eagerly-anticipated Expo 2020 exhibition, in which 192 countries from around the world will exhibit their feats in every sector, from industrial to scientific to technological, is just months away (running from October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022). Unsurprisingly, there’s much hype around it.

Now, you can get your Expo 2020 merchandise in advance if you’re taking that long-awaited vacation, as a cool Expo 2020 store is now open in Dubai Airports’ Terminal 3. The brightly coloured pop up store is stocking everything Expo 2020-themed, from mugs to keyring, T-shirts, bags and children’s toys.

You’ll find the official store at Dubai International Airport Departures T3 Concourse B East, where you can also find out lots of information on the upcoming exhibition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai)

You might also like Get a free Expo 2020 day pass when you fly with Emirates

Don’t forget, if you fly with Emirates between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, you’ll automatically be given a complimentary day-pass ticket to Expo 2020. You can use it on any date of your choosing at the event which will run from October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

If you are passing through Dubai and your connection waiting time is more than six hours, you can still avail your complimentary day pass. All you need to do to claim your pass is enter your flight details on the Emirates website and your tickets will be emailed to you.

Millions of people from all corners of the globe are expected to descend on the Expo 2020 site during the 6-month-exhibition. It’s located close to Al Maktoum International Airport and ticket prices will start from Dhs95 per day.

Dubai successfully won the rights to Expo 2020 back in 2013 and has been preparing ever since for this super-sized exhibition. There will be over 200 food and beverage outlets located at the Expo 2020 site, along with live entertainment and events.

Due to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, the Expo 2020 exhibition was moved from 2020 to 2021.

Images: Instagram