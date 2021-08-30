The ideal way to start your day…

Clear your plans this weekend as Instagrammable healthy cafe Bounty Beets has launched a new breakfast deal. Running every Friday and Saturday the new offer includes unlimited breakfast dishes, as well as a host of tasty drinks.

For Dhs99 per person, guests can enjoy an all-you-can-eat spread of dishes from açai bowls, to avocado toast, stuffed zucchini taco shells and even a breakfast pizza.

Sweet treats include ‘guilty pleasure’ waffles served with chocolate ice cream, the ‘flipping crazy’ pancakes and the ‘oh crepe’. Or, if you’re being really good, opt for the granola bowl and fruit cup.

The deal includes unlimited tea, coffee and juices, or to make your meal a little more exciting, there’s an alcoholic package. For Dhs199, you can get all the dishes mentioned, plus four healthy, thirst quenching cocktails.

Taking place at Bounty Beets Mina Seyahi, guests can enjoy the offer every Friday and Saturday between 9am and 12pm.

The pretty cafe is the ideal spot to meet friends, or arrange a coffee date, with its bright pink walls and cosy outdoor terrace. As the weather starts cooling, Bounty Beets is set to become your go-to for an alfresco breakfast out on the deck.

Bounty Beets, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Fridays and Saturdays, 9am to noon, Dhs99, reservation required. Tel: (04) 399 4141. bountybeetsdubai.com