Is this the Japanese brunch of dreams?

We’ve made it no secret that we’re fans of Mimi Kakushi, the elegant ’20s-inspired Japanese restaurant nestled within the Restaurant Village at Four Seasons Resort Dubai. We’ve waxed lyrical about its décor, service and unique dishes, so we were delighted about the launch of its weekend brunch. As suspected, it’s a sleek and sophisticated affair for a Friday brunch, which runs from 1pm to 4pm (the same deal runs on Saturdays too).

After whetting our appetite with the zingy pickled yuzu daikon and steamed edamame with maldon sea salt, the cold starters arrive. The sushi and maki roll platters are good but not ground-breaking. More exciting is the plate of salmon tataki which offers an explosion of flavours aided by jalapeño relish and crispy onion. Meanwhile, the beef tataki is served with a generous helping of truffle ponzu that certainly elevates the dish.

We’re delighted to see the black cod and prawn gyozas as part of the hot starters. These dainty little parcels are some of the best items on the a la carte menu, and remain firm favorites, and oozed umami flavours. We were less impressed by the yakitori chicken thigh and kushi Angus beef skewers, however, which were a little overdone.

Onto the mains, and the miso black cod is tender, flaky white fish with a delicate Asian piquancy. The salmon is also tasty with a delicious green chilli sauce, however next time we would go for a meat dish, such as the grilled Angus fillet, for a little more variety.

If you’re looking for a ‘party party’ brunch, this isn’t it. It is however, a brilliant spot for a long, laid-back lunch. The house beverage package is priced at Dhs490, which includes wine, beer and a selection of signature cocktails.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 2am, brunch 12pm to 4pm, soft drinks Dhs350, house drinks Dhs490, Champagne Dhs695. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Images: Provided