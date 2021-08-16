Think you’re ahead of the game?

There’s nothing quite like the lure of a melty, oozing, cheesy toastie to take your lunch (or dinner) from 0 to 100. If you think you’ve mastered the humble (or not so) toasted sandwich, yours could win you a free dinner for four people at Jones the Grocer.

To celebrate the launch of its limited-time toastie menu, Jones the Grocer has launched a competition to find the ultimate homemade toastie. Whether yours is loaded up with three types of cheese, onions and chutney or layers of meat, if you think it’s got what it takes, you could win.

The competition is running until September 4. To enter, simply create your ultimate toastie at home and get snapping some pictures. Post these to your Instagram, Facebook and Twitter account with the hashtag #jonestoasties.

If you need some inspiration, here are the special toasties on offer at all Jones the Grocer outlets across Dubai…

Gruyere and Salt Beef Toastie – this meat-lover’s dream is stuffed with melty gruyere cheese, salt beef, deli style mustard, mayonnaise and pickles.

Quatro Fromaggi Toastie – if you love cheese, this one’s for you, with melted mozzarella, gruyere, sapphire blue, and brie cheese, plus fig and pomegranate jam, baby spinach, red onion and beef bacon.

Mexi Toastie – for those who love a little spice in their life, tuck into the Mexi Toastie, with guacamole, smoked cheddar, chili chicken, sweetcorn, jalapenos, nachos, and green chili salsa.

Bacon and Triple Cheese Toastie – as well as Emmental, goat and cheddar cheese, this smokey toastie includes slow-cooked balsamic onions, smoked beef bacon and deli mustard.

Halloumi and Chorizo Toastie – this one is loaded up with chickpea shakshuka, beef chorizo, baby spinach and grilled halloumi.

Bombay Chilli Toastie – one for the veggies (or just if you don’t fancy meat) the Bombay Chilli Toastie has fried egg, green chili salsa, crispy fried shallots, cheddar, and fresh coriander.

Available at all Jones the Grocer locations across Dubai until September 4. jonesthegrocer.com

Images: Provided