Sun, sea, sand and cinema…

With the weather cooling down, there’s no question about it, we’re ready to feel the sand between our toes again.

And one of the capital’s newest and most luxuriously equipped glamping spots, Bab Al Nojoum — has just launched a series of Sugar Rush Nights, with outdoor shoreline cinema showings, popcorn and cotton candy, for Dhs149.

Bab Al Nojoum is located on Abu Dhabi’s full-blooded adventure island Hudayriyat, acessible by bridge from the Al Bateen area on the mainland.

The alfresco theatre is open to oustside guests as well as glampers with a double header of cinematic wonder each night. The first showing of movies stars under the stars kicks off at 7.30pm with a kids’ movie, the later showing, at around 9.00pm will be a more adult-focused film.

The season is due to end on August 31, but we’ve got our fingers crossed for an encore. We recommend you call ahead on (02) 691 0222, to book — the entertainments team should also be able to let you know what films are scheduled in over the next few days.

Also showing

There’s much more action to catch at Bab Al Nojoum, even if you’re not staying the night.

You can day access to one of the resort’s beachside tents for just Dhs59 per person. It’s Dhs99 per person to get a snack included or Dhs249 if you want lunch or dinner at their boutique 28 Degrees restuarant.

There’s also a dip, chill and mocktail night — which, as the name suggests, includes barefoot relaxation journerys, beah access, chilled tunes and free-flow mocktails. The experience is available daily for Dhs149, up until the end of August.

Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriyat Leisure & Entertainment District. Tel: (02) 691 0222, babalnojoum.com

Images: Provided