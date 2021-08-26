Fares to the Indian subcontinent from Dhs995…

The summer holiday season is coming to an end. Time to plan for the next one then.

Etihad Airways, the UAE’s National Carrier is dropping some scorching Autumn sale fares to a big range of global destinations.

Highlights include the fact that you’ll be able to fly to any Etihad destination in the Indian subcontinent (or the GCC) with return fares from only Dhs995.

Get to Europe and back from as little as Dhs1,995, or the US from only AED 2,995. The world is your discounted oyster.

Fares are valid for travel between September 2, 2021 and March 15, 2022.

Flexing those fares

The super convenient thing about booking on Etihad.com is that you can pay for your ticket in installments.

There’s also the flexibility to change your flights to whenever you like, without a change fee (although fare differences from seasonality and availability may apply).

If you’re flying into Abu Dhabi you’ll need to fill in the ICA form. If you’re staying in Abu Dhabi (and not moving onto Dubai), you may need to quarantine.

Quarantine rules for Green List countries

There will be a PCR test on arrival for both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, and neither group are required to quarantine if the arrival test is negative.

Vaccinated passengers arriving from Green List countries are also currently required to take a further PCR test on day six after arriving in the capital (the day you arrive is considered day 1).

Unvaccinated passengers arriving from Green List countries are required to take a PCR test on day six after arriving in the capital and day nine.

Quarantine rules for non-Green List countries

Vaccinated passengers will need to quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on arrival and on day six.

Unvaccinated passengers will need to quarantine for 10 days, taking PCR tests on arrival and on day nine.

Those required to quarantine will have to wear a tracker bracelet, in order to ensure isolation orders are not broken. Individuals found to be breaking the rules will face heavy fines.

Images: Etihad