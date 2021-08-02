Just a few of the culinary delights you’ll find at Expo…

The start of Expo 2020 Dubai is less than two months away, and excitement in the city is building. Following the news that Emirates passengers can redeem free passes to the huge event, we’ve just got news of some of the culinary delights which will be available.

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Visitor Experience Officer, Expo 2020 said: “It’s universally agreed that one of the best ways to discover a country is by sampling its cuisine, and at Expo 2020, visitors are able to eat their way around the world without leaving the UAE.”

Highlights on the line-up include a host of celebrated chefs, and cuisines from across the globe. Admittedly, we’re most excited by the prospect of a burrata bar, brought by internationally-acclaimed Italian restaurant Scarpetta.

American ‘Gypsy Chef’ David Myers, will bring an American fast food joint called Adrift Burger Bar, while one of the culinary world’s most in-demand chefs, Rohit Ghai brings his acclaimed restaurant Kutir from London’s Chelsea.

British concept Bread Ahead, which specialises in doughnuts and gluten-free breads will bring their Bakery School. Further afield, Kojaki, a fusion concept that melds Japanese and Korean cuisines, will offer signature dishes such as Korean barbecue and Japanese robata.

Closer to home you’ll recognise appearances from Taste of the Gulf, as well as Talabat which will have a a cloud kitchen, fleet of riders, delivery robots and robotic baristas.

UAE brands with space at the Expo include Arabian Tea House; Al Farwania, Dampa Seafood Grill, Lebanese stalwart Al Reef Bakery and Hanon Feras Sweets, renowned for its traditional Middle Eastern dessert, kanafa.

Expo 2020 Dubai, October 1 2021 to March 31 2022. expo2020dubai.com