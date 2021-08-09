The hyper-creative, immersive dinner will transport guests into the future…

International taste architects Bompas & Parr are set to host one of the most futuristic dinners Dubai has ever seen. Taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai, the immersive dinner will take guests from present day into the future, through a multi-course, theatre-meets-food experience.

Using never-seen-before techniques, artificial intelligence, creativity, innovation and technology, Bompas & Parr aim to wow diners over the course of two hours. The edible creations include glow in the dark food, flavour-changing desserts, ultra-rare ingredients and much more.

Guests will begin their culinary journey in 2021, but will soon be transported through the decades, sampling dishes of the future. Environmental factors will affect what is served, such as climate change, robots, global population and food waste challenges.

Meanwhile robots, actors, and theatrical performers will provide entertainment, taking you on a foodie adventure from start to finish. The event, called The Future of Food: Epochal Banquet, will take place daily throughout the six-month Expo event.

Sam Bompas, Director, Bompas & Parr, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing The Future of Food: Epochal Banquet to a global audience at Expo 2020 Dubai, where we hope to inspire diners to think positively about the reality of technology-infused dishes. Each course will take guests deeper into the future through first-of-its-kind dishes, as well as immersive experiences that stir each of the senses.”

Tickets will go on sale from September, priced from Dhs550 for the two-hour experience.

Expo will also have a number of exciting culinary experiences, including a burrata bar, bakery school and robot baristas.

expo2020dubai.com

Images: Provided