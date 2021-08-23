Add this to your Expo 2020 to-do list…

Expo 2020 Dubai opens its doors to the world on Friday, October 1, 2021. With plenty of things to see and do, you will need to visit more than once to soak it all in.

A monthly event that will see you returning during the six-month run is Expo Beats – a unique festival that will take visitors on a journey around the globe through music, dance and culture. It takes place at the Expo’s Jubilee Stage.

The first festival kicks off on October 7 and under the theme World Beats. Each month will run under a different distinct musical root and will infuse music, dance, visuals and spoken word, from traditional styles to current trends.

The three-day event takes place once a month on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for eight hours starting from 4pm onwards.

Here is the current schedule announced on the Expo 2020 website:

World Beats: October 7 to 9

Jubilee Beats: November 18 to 20

Tribal Beats: December 16 to 18

City Beats: January 20 to 22

Desert Beats: February 17 to 19

Island Beats: March 10 to 12

Prominent acts include Indian duo Parekh and Singh, X Factor Australia finalist Jaymie Deville, UAE-based singer-songwriter Rony Sarkis, UAE-based Arab band As Per Casper and more. Additionally, every Thursday and Friday night, Late Nights @ Expo takes place from 10.30pm to 1am on the Jubilee Stage. The event will connect artists and people from across the world breaking down the barriers between musical styles, generations and cultures. Performers include Syrian music composer, songwriter, and producer Iyad Rimawi along with his orchestra performing their unique fusion of oriental and classical elements, Jordanian singer-songwriter Dina Stars, funk-rock band Carl & The Reda Mafia and many more. More names will be announced closer to the date. All concerts will operate with enhanced health and safety measures in line with the latest UAE Government guidance.