Expo 2020 Dubai is gearing up to welcome visitors from around the world when it opens on Friday, October 1, 2021. If you live in a different emirate and want to visit, we have good news as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has a transportation plan all set up.

According to the press release on the RTA website, the plan spans nine locations in five emirates: Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah. The transport authority stated that a total of 70 dedicated buses will be deployed to run 193 daily trips during weekdays, and 213 daily trips on Thursday and Friday.

Here are the bus services available from across the UAE to Expo 2020 Dubai.

Abu Dhabi and Al Ain: You can. head to the Expo 2020 site from four stations in Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi International Airport, the main bus station in Abu Dhabi, Marina Mall and Al Ain Bus Station. The service frequency at the four locations is every 20 minutes.

Sharjah: In the cultural capital, Al Jubail Bus Station and Muwaileh Station will transport visitors to the Expo 2020 site with trips being made every 20 minutes and 15 minutes respectively.

Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman: RTA has identified one location to transport Expo 2020 visitors from Ras Al Khaimah, which will be Ras Al Khaimah Bus Station. Similarly, visitors from Ajman will be served from Ajman Bus Station. RTA will deploy seven buses to serve both locations beginning from Ras Al Khaimah. The frequency at both locations is every 60 minutes.

Fujairah: Trips from Fujairah will run every two hours from one location close to City Centre Fujairah. There will be trips every two hours.

His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority stated that the plan aims to make public transport the ideal mobility choice of Expo visitors.

He also stated the buses are designed to deliver premium services to mass transit riders including roomy seats, dedicated seats for children, WiFi service, USB charging ports and more. The buses have a low-floor entry to make it easily accessible to people of determination.

Images: Roads and Transport Authority