A quick look at a fab four new hotels headed to the capital…

Abu Dhabi has already got big game when it comes to luxury stays, but it’s a city that never sleeps on pushing things forward. These are just four of the next generation, of stunning vacation destinations.

Warner Bros. hotel

This 257 room hotel will be located just next door to the Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi theme park once open — making it the perfect choice for families looking to explore big-screen dreams. The hotel is staged over eight levels with modern decor that celebrates Warner Bros.’ extensive film and television library. This, what will be the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel,will feature a signature Warner Bros. restaurants, a premier spa, fitness club, a Kid’s Club and pool, and a shaded rooftop pool where guests can soak in the fairytale spires of the Yas Island skyline. According to the developers the project is now more than 90 per cent complete.

Double Tree by Hilton Yas Island

Yas Bay is getting another Hilton hotel, this one branded as DoubleTree by Hilton comes equipped with 156 units (including options with up to three bedroom apartments) with in-room kitchenettes. You’ll also be able to find a gym on site, a swimming pool and multiple as yet undisclosed recreation facilities. The hotel sits just a short walk away from all the leisure, entertainment and banging collection of dining adventures available at Yas Bay. An update by WAM, the Emirates News Agency in July 2021, said construction was at 96 per cent, with an opening date penciled in for sometime in Q4 2021.

Fairmont Marina Abu Dhabi hotel

Ahhh the grand arch of the Fairmont Marina hotel, over the past few years residents have watch this ‘Atlantis on stilts’ rise with building curiosity. Though we syill don’t have a firm idea on opening date, we do know a little about what’s going on inside.

Unnamed hotel at Traditional Souk

We have very little information on this, the as yet unnamed boutique hotel at Traditional Souk. What we do know is, that it will have an exclusive, relatively low number of keys and offer luxurious stays with direct access to the Traditional Souk. Early proposals have it coming equipped with a spa and outdoor pool, private stretch of beach and its own collection of restaurants.

