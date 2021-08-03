Level up your manicure…

There’s no place like Dubai to keep on top of your beauty routine, and if you’re bi-weekly manicure and pedicure is up there on your most-important list, there’s one salon you absolutely need to try. Nailology is the luxe salon at Atlantis, The Palm hotel, and it’s also Dubai’s only licensed nail salon.

That’s right. Alongside your manicure and pedicure, you can enjoy a refreshing tipple or two (cocktails or mocktails). Included in the cocktails list, served in beautiful metallic-sheened glasses, are creations such as ‘6 Inch Stilettos’, a delicious concoction of sparkling grapes, cranberry juice and strawberry puree. Wines and spirits are also served. Mocktails are priced at Dhs55 and can be upgraded to alcoholic cocktails for Dhs20.

Throughout August, if you book a manicure and pedicure combo, you will receive 20 per cent off. There are a number of bespoke treatments to ensure you walk out of the Nailology salon with a spring in your step and feeling your best. These range from the lower-priced classic mani-pedis, starting from Dhs155 for a manicure, to full blown decadence with massages included.

Here are some of the fabulous treatments…

The ‘Classy & Sassy’ mani/pedi includes an aromatic soak, followed by heel filing, cuticle shaping, and a nourishing hydration mask with jojoba oils. Following that, there’s a rejuvenating sub and moisturising, plus nail polish of course. Mani Dhs155, pedi Dhs185. There is also plenty of nail art designs available.

You might also like Nails and cocktails: Inside Dubai's first licensed nail bar

If you’re in need of some skin and cuticle buffing, opt for the ‘Diamond in the Rough’ package which uses a delicate dry drill cuticle cleaning system and is tailored as a No-Soak-Medi treatment. It’s designed to protect your skin from harmful elements and brighten it up. Mani Dhs195, pedi Dhs245.

For a more decadent experience, try one of the Signature Treatments. ‘Once Upon A Time’ includes a milk soak sprinkled with flowers followed by a vanilla and marshmallow scrub and mask. Not just about your hands and feet – you’ll also get a head and neck massage and a mocktail too. Mani Dhs315, pedi Dhs395.

For the ultimate in luxury, try the ‘Gold Goddess’ Signature Treatment with an amber infused mask and scrub; said to balance your energy levels and chakra centre. You’ll also get a golden patch on your eyes or lips to sooth the skin as you enjoy a 20-minute hand and feet massage using organ oil, a golden spray and a mocktail. Mani Dhs335, pedi Dhs415.

Girls’ night pending…

Nailology, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 9am to 9pm, offer available until August 31. Tel: (04) 426 1031. Email: nailology@atlantisdubai.com @nailologydubai

Images: Provided