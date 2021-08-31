All stations on Route 2020 will be operational as of September 1…

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a new metro station, Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station will open to the public on September 1, 2021.

The metro station is located on Route 2020 and is opening just in time for the world’s greatest show – Expo 2020 Dubai which is set to begin on October 1, 2021.

According to RTA, the Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station is the biggest underground station in the entire Dubai Metro network on both the Red and Green Lines spanning an area of 28,700 square metres and extends 232 metres in height.

The station will be able to serve 11,555 per hour during peak time and about 250,000 passengers per day.

The station will have two train-boarding platforms, four bus stops and 20 taxi stands to pick and drop off riders.

For those driving to the station, there are 400 public parking slots free of charge in the surrounds of the station. 20 parking slots will be dedicated to people of determination.

The exterior design of the stations on Route 2020 are unique and boast a stylish architectural pattern that is different compared to the existing stations on the Red and Green lines. The elevated stations as well, replicate an improved design similar to the shapes of the existing metro stations in keeping with the identity of the Dubai Metro.

The Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station is one of seven metro stations on Route 2020. The other stations are Jebel Ali Station, The Gardens Station, Discovery Gardens Station, Al Furjan Station, Dubai Investments Park Station and Expo 2020.

The Jebel Ali Station will serve as the junction station where passengers can transfer from Route 2020 to the Red Line

The opening of the Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on September 1 means that all the metro stations on Route 2020 will be able to serve passengers just in time for Expo Dubai 2020.