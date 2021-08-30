As of Tuesday, August 31, 2021…

How much is the PCR test ?

This evening, Monday August 30, 2021, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) shared a Tweet declaring that the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has capped the price of PCR tests in the country at Dhs50.

As of Tuesday, August 31, 2021 the maximum price that all “medical facilities at the state level” will be able to charge, is Dhs50.

وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع: تخفيض وتوحيد سعر الفحص المخبري (PCR) في جميع المنشآت الطبية على مستوى الدولة ليصبح سعره 50 درهماً مع إلزام جميع المراكز والمختبرات الصحية بإظهار نتائج الفحوصات خلال 24 ساعة من إجراء الفحص.#يدا_بيد_نتعافى pic.twitter.com/GRqA4vWn14 — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 30, 2021

The NCEMA communication also added a requirement for health centres and laboratories to deliver results within 24 hours.

وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع تعلن عن تخفيض وتوحيد سعر الفحص المخبري PCR في جميع المنشآت الطبية على مستوى الدولة ليصبح سعره 50 درهماً، مع إلزام جميع المراكز والمختبرات الصحية بإظهار نتائج الفحوصات خلال 24 ساعة من إجراء الفحص. — UAEGOV (@uaegov) August 30, 2021

Under control

The news comes at a time when daily new cases of the virus remain at the lowest levels recorded in 2021, and the total vaccine tally stands at more than 18 million.

Why might I need a PCR test?

PCR tests are some of the quickest, most reliable and efficient ways of determining whether you’re infected with the Covid-19 virus. If you suspect you’ve got it, or you’ve been in contact with a confirmed case, you’ll need to take the test.

People still require PCR tests for almost all international travel, and of course to cross the road border into Abu Dhabi.

The great news is of course, now you can do it for a little bit less.

