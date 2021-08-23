5 Dubai business lunch deals to get down to

Let’s get down to business…

It’s time to get down to business. In this ever expanding city, we’re always seeing new restaurants pop up, and within those new spots, plenty of great deals to make the most of.

If you’re looking for somewhere new to get stuck into this week, here are five Dubai business lunch deals to check out.

La Fabbrica Italiana

For an authentic Italian feast, look no further than La Fabbrica Italiana’s Pranzo menu. The focacceria is serving up four different menu combos starting from Dhs45 every Sunday to Thursday between 12pm and 3pm. Choose from a huge variety of focaccia, plus burrata, tiramisu and of course fresh coffee.

La Fabbrica Italiana, Wasl 51, Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 3pm, from Dhs45. Tel: (0)4 547 0719. lafabbricaitaliana.com

Ikigai

Ikigai, Dubai Marina’s newest Japanese restaurant, has launched a business lunch deal. The Itadakimasu menu includes two or three courses with a selection of starters such as chicken gyoza and chili ponzu or Ikigai seafood tacos with chili mayo, mains include robatayaki salmon with teriyaki and miso grilled chicken. Two courses are priced at Dhs89, while three will cost you Dhs130.

Ikigai, Millennium Place Dubai Marina, Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 3pm, from Dhs89. Tel: (0)4 550 8114. ikigaidubai.ae

Torno Subito

Break away from boring business lunches with Torno Subito’s Pausa Pranzo, a mid-week mini vacation. Every Sunday to Thursday, between 12.30pm and 3pm, guests can choose between a three course set menu, or a la carte. The set menu includes a starter, a main, pasta or pizza dish and a dessert for just Dhs169. It features dishes such as burrata, baccala and tartare, as well as the famous cacio & pepe, a cheesy quattro formaggi pizza, or even a succulent Wagyu steak.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thurs, 12.30pm to 11.30pm, Friday 12.30pm to 11:30pm, Saturday 12.30pm to 5pm & 6.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Dishtrict

Wasl 51’s Dishtrict also has a new business lunch, which is priced at Dhs89 for three courses. Sunday to Thursday, between 12pm and 4pm, tuck into dishes such as Schezwan chicken gyoza, vegan tacos, cheesy Cheetos elote, corn and shrimp tempura maki, deconstructed falafel flatbread and much more.

Dishtrict, Wasl 51, Al Wasl, Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs89. Tel: (0)55 961 0966. dishtrict.com

Akiba Dori

For those who work in d3, Akiba Dori has a brand new business lunch which offers three courses for Dhs89. You’ll get a burrata salad with a portion of spiced homemade fries, and your choice of Akiba Dori’s Neapolitan pizza, now solo-sized, alongside a soft beverage. The deal runs Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 3pm.

Akiba Dori, Building 8, Dubai Design District (D3), Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs89. Tel: (0)4 770 7949. akibadori.com

Images: Provided