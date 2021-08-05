Escape to the movies…

Looking for something after work or on the weekend? Why not head to the cinemas and watch a movie with a piping hot tub of popcorn or some delicious cheesy nachos.

Check out our handy movie guide below to see what’s screening this week from August 5 to 11.

Suicide Squad

Helmed (and written by) the superhero story Midas man, James Gunn; the action sequences are stunning; the dialogue is scintillating, the humour is precisely the pitch of genuinely witty comic banter that has been forever missing from DC Movies, and the premise of bad guys gone good, albeit temporarily and for the wrong reasons, is just an unashamedly pleasurable farce to chew popcorn to.

Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena

Genre: Action (PG15)

Spirit Untamed

Lucky Prescott’s life is changed forever when she move from her home in the city to a small frontier town and befriends a wild mustang named Spirit.

Starring: Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza Gonzalez

Genre: Animation (G)

Late Shift

Late Shift, an interactive high stakes crime thriller which tells the story of Matt, who becomes embroiled in a heist at a famous London auction house after a car theft goes awry. The movie has countless storylines and seven different endings and the audience get to collectively decide the fate of the character. Late Shift the world’s first interactive feature-length film, which enables cinema-goers to decide the fate of the lead character and the course of the movie using a simple voting system on an App.

Starring: Joe Sowerbutts, Haruka Abe, Joel Basman

Genre: Action (PG13)

American Traitor

Based on the true story, follows the life of American woman Mildred Gillars (Meadow Williams) and her lawyer (Al Pacino), who struggles to redeem her reputation. Dubbed “Axis Sally” for broadcasting Nazi propaganda to American troops during World War II, Mildred’s story exposes the dark underbelly of the Third Reich’s hate-filled propaganda machine, her eventual capture in Berlin, and subsequent trial for treason against the United States after the war.

Starring: Meadow Williams, Al Pacino, Carsten Norgaard

Genre: Drama (PG15)

