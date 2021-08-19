This seven-course degustation menu is paired with a different wine, per course…

When you’re looking for dinner in a beautiful setting that truly captures the magic of Dubai, few places do it like the grand hotel that is Jumeirah Al Qasr. The stunning property can be found alongside the traditional Souk Madinat Jumeirah, and there is something lovely to look at everywhere you turn.

What’s On was invited to try a brand new seven-course degustation menu, paired with wine, at fairly new restaurant, French Riviera, which opened in June 2020. In case you’re not familiar (and don’t be put off by the name) a ‘degustation menu’ is a selection of small dishes prepared by a chef that are designed to heighten your taste senses.

We arrive via golf buggy which zips along with sunset beach views and the Burj Al Arab on one side, and oh-so-pretty hotel vistas on the other. The beautiful French Riviera restaurant is set into small, intimate dining areas reached by candle-lit walkways, with only a handful of tables in each one, and the windows look out onto the pool which is lit up at night.

The French-Mediterranean dinner starts off with freshly-baked bread, warm from the oven, and a truffle ‘pizzetta’ which is delightfully thin and crispy, topped with arugula, crème-fraîche and fresh truffle. Next up is the ‘trilogie’, a selection of three dishes comprising of shredded blue crab, a duo of beetroot and apple accompanied by a herb and basil mustard sorbet, and the winning (of these dishes) octopus which is thinly sliced with a delightfully smoky flavour. These dishes hit the taste buds in all of the right ways.

Different wines are expertly chosen to complement the flavours of each course and each do pair beautifully. The L’oignon Façon “Tatin” is caramelised onion paired with a parmesan cheese ice cream, which has those homey, full-bodied French flavours and is easily one of the best dishes. The La Saint Jacques with fregola pasta drizzled with an orange reduction and an interpretation of the traditional La Bouillabaisse are another explosion of flavours.

We opt for the le filet de boeuf, over the chicken, with creamy mashed potatoes and a bourguignon sauce, which is cooked perfectly to our liking and, thankfully, isn’t a huge portion after so many dishes consumed already. We round things off on a sweet note with pain perdu topped with smooth Madagascar vanilla ice cream, a decadent tarte au chocolate and a revisited millfeuille.

It is a wonderful evening – perfect for a date night or fancy dinner with friends – and we leave feeling like we’ve had one of those truly special ‘Dubai nights’.

French Riviera, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai, degustation menu is available from 6.30pm every evening, priced at Dhs550 non-vegetarian and Dhs460 vegetarian, additional Dhs360 with wine pairing. Tel: (0)4 432 32 32. jumeirah.com

Images: Provided