The sophisticated beach club will kick off the new season in style…

We’re nearing the end of August which means cooler climes and outdoor activities are within sight. It also means that some of our favourite Dubai destinations are reopening after a summer hiatus, and one such venue is Drift Beach Dubai, a What’s On Dubai award-winner.

This chic beach club has long been legendary with both Dubai residents, sun-seeking celebrities and tourists alike for its Instagrammable setting, fabulous location (at the One&Only Royal Mirage hotel) and amazing views stretching all the way out to Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai.

It’s opening once again this weekend, on Saturday August 19 so level up that tanning time. The pool and beach will be open from 10am to 7pm. Single sun beds are priced from Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends.

All that tanning can make you hungry so hit up the beautiful Provençal restaurant which overlooks the pool. It serves breakfast from 9am to 11.30am every day with dishes such as avocado toast, banoffee waffles and signature omelette on the menu.

You can also visit for lunch or dinner and tuck into a varied set of dishes including Tartare De Thon, L’Artichaut and Les Encornets for starters, and mains such as Le Poulet Provencal or Spaghetti Al Pil-Pil.

Beach season is back

While Drift Beach might be the first of Dubai’s seasonal beach clubs to reopen, it’ll swiftly be followed by a string of others next month. On Palm Jumeirah, Atlantis The Palm’s popular White Beach returns next month, as does the beach area of TagoMago, reopening this season with a new swimming pool. At JA The Resort, Soul Beach will return for the season in September, kicking off with The Ibiza Beach Festival on Saturday September 30.

Drift Beach, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, reopening Saturday August 19. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Images: Provided