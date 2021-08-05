Feel like you’re outside of Dubai for a moment…

It’s the height of Dubai summer and if you’re not parking yourself by a pool, you’re not doing it right. If you’re looking for a new spot to top up that tan, you need to check out Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, which was recently completely renovated and opened back in May, 2021.

The 4,000 square metre now offers a pool, restaurant, pub, salon and gym under one roof. A pool day here forgoes the over-the-top frills of some of it’s Dubai counterparts, but that’s why we like it. It’s got a casual, relaxed neighbourhood feel to it, with incredible views of the surrounding lakes and huge villas.

Bright orange sun loungers and parasols give it a chic Mediterranean feel and the sun-dappled cabanas give you that extra luxury (and come at a slightly higher cost). It’s popular with young families, but even if you don’t have children it’s a chilled day soaking up the soon.

You’ll find a burrata salad, delicious pastas and fully-loaded airy focaccia on the pool menu, as well as a well-stocked drinks list, served to you by the friendliest of staff (big shout out to Fernando). There’s a great playlist on which will give you all of those holiday vibes.

Pool entry on a weekend (for a sun lounger) is just Dhs100, which is redeemable on food and beverages. Don’t forget to visit the beautiful outdoor terrace of Isola for sundowners – it’s a beautiful spot to gaze out at at the lake and toast to another good weekend (or weekday) in Dubai.

The clubhouse is also home to chilled sports bar, Joe’s Backyard which is great for sundowners and some delicious chicken wings.

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, daily 8am til late. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

Images: Provided