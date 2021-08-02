A space where musical artists can come together to create…

One of the leading music streaming apps in the region is stepping into the hospitality industry. Anghami has announced plans to partner with Addmind, the team behind White, Clap and Iris, to launch Anghami Lab, an innovative entertainment venue in Dubai.

Set to open in early 2022, Anghami Lab will host a lounge, stage and studio. Here, artists can come together to create new music, be it Arabic or international, before being uploaded to stream exclusively on Anghami.

Anghami’s brand essence aims to promote both Arabic and international cultures, so even the cuisine served at Anghami Lab will be a fusion of Arabic and international recipes. We’re not sure yet if the space will feature any of Addmind’s existing concepts.

Tony Habre, CEO of Addmind, added: “Anghami is more than just a streaming platform, they have elevated the value of the music industry in the Middle East as a whole – Anghami Lab is an amazing and unique concept that embodies our rich Arab culture with an international twist – which we are thrilled to bring to fruition and scale.”

After its inaugural launch in Dubai next year, Anghami Lab will expand first to Riyadh and then Jeddah, Cairo, Beirut and other global cities such as London, New York and Los Angeles.

Anghami Lab, Dubai, coming early 2022. anghami.com

