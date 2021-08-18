You’ll also get Dhs200 credit to spend in-resort…

There are only a couple of weeks left of the kids’ school holidays and it’s important to make those family summer memories. What could be more memorable than a staycation in one of Dubai’s most popular hotels, with fun for the whole family.

The Westin Mina Seyahi has just launched a range of brand new family staycations that include breakfast at Mina’s Kitchen, Dhs200 daily resort credit, Jungle Bay Waterpark passes, unlimited Kid’s Club access, happy hour, afternoon tea, private cabana and kids under 14 dining for free.

What’s included depends on the package you opt for (they start from Dhs800). If you go for the deluxe package, you’ll get breakfast at Mina’s Kitchen, Dhs200 daily resort credit, Jungle Bay water park passes and complimentary unlimited Kids’ Club access so the adults can get a bit of time to themselves.

Step things up a notch with the executive rooms package, which includes afternoon tea happy hour, breakfast at Mina’s Kitchen, Dhs200 daily resort credit, Jungle Bay water park passes and complimentary unlimited Kids’ Club access. Kids under 14 can stay and dine for free.

For the ultimate staycation, opt for an executive or family suite where the package includes a luxe private cabana with water and refreshments, afternoon tea, happy hour, breakfast at Mina’s Kitchen, Dhs200 daily resort credit, Jungle Bay water park passes and complimentary unlimited Kids’ Club access. Kids under 14 can stay and dine for free.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 399 4141. marriott.com

Images: Provided