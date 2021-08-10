Who’s ready for the weekend?

The weekend is almost here and it’s time to start making those plans. Whether you intend to spend it escaping the heat in a cool pool or living it up at a new brunch, there’s always lots to do.

Here’s our pick of 10 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, August 19

Check out a new restaurant

If you’re on the hunt for a new dining spot, check out Alaca – the brand new Mediterranean-Turkish restaurant that has just opened at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. The restaurant has opened in a soft phase today (with soft drinks only on the beverage menu) and will be open from 9am to 1am daily. Dishes served will have a fine dining flair and beautiful presentation. Cuisine will be mostly Mediterranean with Turkish influences.

Alaca, The Pointe, West Side, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 9am to 1am daily. @alacadubai

Create the ultimate toastie

To celebrate the launch of its limited-time toastie menu, Jones the Grocer has launched a competition to find the ultimate homemade toastie. The winner will get a free dinner for four people at one of the restaurant’s outlets. To enter, simply create your ultimate toastie at home and get snapping some pictures. Post these to your Instagram, Facebook and Twitter account with the hashtag #jonestoasties. The competition is running until September 4.

Play glow-in-the-dark padel tennis

The Alley DXB is a brilliant new glow-in-the-dark padel centre that recently opened in Al Quoz. An hours’ session will have you torching those calories, and it’s really more like fun than actual exercise. The huge warehouse space is pitch black, save for the glow-in-the-dark racquets, tennis balls and florescent orange, pink, green and red lines marking out the courts and walls of the three padel courts.

The Alley DXB (beside Warehouse Gym), off Umm Sequim Road, Al Quoz, by invitation only until mid-August. @thealleydxb

Friday, August 20

Take part in a race around the mall

Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali is hosting its indoor running series this weekend. Taking place on Friday, August 20 from 7.30am, the indoor mall race will see runners above the age of five participating in one of two races, 2.5km or 5km. The top five runners will receive dinner vouchers to use at Peppermill restaurant. Prices start from Dhs115 but included in the price is a medal (once you’ve crossed that finish line, of course), a certificate which will be emailed to you and a complimentary hearty and healthy breakfast plus coffee from IKEA.

Register on this link here

See the largest planet in our solar system

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Astronomy Group (@dubaiastronomy)

On Friday, August 20, Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system will be visible to the naked eye. The planet is already the brightest in the solar system, but due to an astronomical event called ‘Jupiter at Opposition’, the planet will appear unusually large. Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting an event on August 20 at Al Thuraya Astronomy Center in Mushrif Park to catch this stunning phenomenon.

Jupiter at Opposition with Dubai Astronomy Group, Al Thuraya Astronomy Center, Mushrif Park, Dubai, 7.30pm on Aug 20, tickets for adults Dhs70, children under 12 Dhs50. Tel: (0)4 221 6603. althurayaastronomycenter.ae

Live it up at a pool brunch

Missippi’s Friday pool brunch runs every Friday. Between 1pm and 4pm it’s Dhs299, or from 1pm to 6pm it’s Dhs399 for unlimited selected house beverages and brunch food, such as salads, hot and cold mezzeh, seafood, meat & veggie options.

Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub, Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm Dhs299, 1pm to 6pm Dhs399. @missippisdxb

Hit up a great post-brunch party

Head to popular Treehouse after brunch where you’ll be able to get your hands on five drinks (including wine, beers and spirits) for Dhs150 from 4pm. It’s pretty much Downtown’s go-to party spot, so don’t be surprised to bump into plenty of people you know who’ve also been at neighbouring brunches.

Hidden, Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, 4pm to 9pm, Fridays, Dhs150. Tel: (058) 827 2763. hiddenbrunch.com

Saturday, August 21

Go to a Saturday sundowner brunch

Aka Dubai has just launched its brand new Saturday sundowner brunch. On the menu is AKA house salad, crispy baby squid and creamy burrata, followed by a chef’s selection of sushi. Mains include black cod, spicy seafood noodles and the perfectly-cooked Wagyu tenderloin. Wash it all down with free-flowing drinks and a side of The Pointe fountain shows.

Aka Dubai, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturdays 6pm to 9pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs550 for house beverages and Dhs890 including champagne. Tel: (0)4 578 0555. @aka_dubai

Go for an indulgent breakfast

You’ll go a long way to beat the fried chicken and waffles at Clinton St Baking Co. The Deep South-inspired dish is one of the top breakkie dishes at this Downtown spot, but if you’re after something lighter, there’s a soft shell crab benedict, avo toast and a Huevos rancheros on the menu too.

Burj Views, Downtown, Dubai, Dubai, daily 9am to 9pm. Tel: (04) 4281331. clintonstreetbaking.ae

Beat the heat at a slick rooftop pool

Slung between the two towers of the Address Sky View in Downtown Dubai, this incredible infinity pool promises some of the city’s best vistas. You can kick back with drinks, snacks or shisha on the Pool Deck, or settle in for a modern Asian meal in Cé La Vi restaurant.

Cé La Vi, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, pool from 9am. Tel: (056) 515 4001. celavi.com

Images: Social/Provided