Get out your diary…

So, you’re back at your desk after a three-day-long weekend and you probably have two things on your mind. One, you are most likely wondering when the next public holiday is (we’ve answered that question for you in this link here) and the second is probably what you could do to have a fun and speedy workweek.

Lucky for you, we have answers! From celebrating a unique night out with the lads at Ski Dubai to delicious meals to try, art exhibitions and more, here are some top things to do this week.

Sunday August 15

Celebrate India’s Independence Day with a five-course set menu

Celebrate this 75th Indian Independence Day with a delicious meal at the modern Indian restaurant, India Bistro at World Trade Center. Serving up authentic dishes in a chic ambience, you can relish a five-course set menu for just Dhs75. Highlights include soup, kebabs, naans (bread), tri-colour pulao and more. It’s available only until August 16.

India Bistro World Trade Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Menu available only until Aug 16. Tel: (0)52 652 9353. Bistro World Trade Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Menu available only until Aug 16. Tel: (0)52 652 9353. @indiabistrouae

Hit the slopes with the guys

For a unique guys night out, head to Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates. A new guys’ night package has been launched which runs every Sunday from 4pm. Not only will you get to test out the slopes on skis or a snowboard, but you’ll also get discounts on food and beverages afterwards. You’ll have three options to choose from at Ski Dubai, all priced at Dhs180. The price includes ski wear such as jackets, trousers, gloves and helmets, plus skis or a snowboard. Read more here and get your bookings in here.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sundays from 4pm, ages 21 and over only, Dhs180. skidxb.com

Monday August 16

Head to ME Dubai for a spot of tea and cake

ME Dubai is known for a lot of things most notably the stunning design by the late Dame Zaha Hadid. Located in the atrium is the acclaimed artisanal bakery, Mélange. The pop-up features a selection of whimsical creations including handcrafted pastries, unique desserts, and signature blends just as Instagramable as the surroundings. Only available until September 24.

ME Dubai, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (04) 525 2500. melia.com Go take in the art at ‘Made in Tashkeel’ Now in its 11th edition, summer exhibit ‘Made in Tashkeel’ features over 65 works of art by more than 40 artists. The exhibition will present a diverse array of works spanning a wide range of disciplines from photography to mixed media, acrylic, textile, screenprinting, sculpture, video, installation and calligraphy. Fallen in love with a piece? Many of the works on display are available for sale so you may be able to take it home with you. Make your appointment to visit here. Tashkeel Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 336 3313. @tashkeelstudio

Tuesday August 17

Treat yourself to a lovely business lunch

Sometimes, the best part about going to work is dipping out to treat yourself to a nice lunch. Instead of going the boring takeout route or grabbing a fast-casual salad bowl, consider taking some time for a proper lunch to re-energise to help you make it through to 6pm. If you’re at the ‘New Dubai’ end of town (Dubai Marina, Dubai Media City, JBR and JLT ‘hoods) and looking for a casual business lunch that doesn’t skimp on class, we’d highly recommend the award-winning hotspot Couqley. The French restaurant’s weekday lunch special allows diners to build their own combo (two starters, a starter and a main, or a main and dessert) for just Dhs99. Choose from a range of starters, including the deliriously good French onion soup, the fun but fiddley escargots, or the tasty goat’s cheese tart, followed by mains featuring grilled chicken tagliatelle, cheeseburgers, and the citywide favourite steak frites, finishing off with a dessert.

Couqley, Movenpick Hotel, Cluster A, JLT, weekdays until 3pm. Tel: (0)4 5149339. couqley.ae

Indulge in a healthy meal at Moshi

If you haven’t heard of Moshi, the homegrown sushi restaurant needs to be added to your must-visit list. There are a number of sushi options on the menu with a unique twist such as cheesy Chips Oman, Flamin’ Cheetos, zaatar labneh and chicken tikka in maki rolls and more. If you’re looking to eat healthy this month, Moshi has launched air and summer rolls so you can indulge without the guilt. The chefs will convert any of Moshi’s 50 plus sushi flavours into an air or summer roll this month at no extra cost.

Moshi, three locations around Dubai, (Al Barsha 1, Business Bay and Oud Metha). Tel: (800) 66744. @moshiUAE

Wednesday August 18

Experience an authentic Hispanic street festival with Calle 8

Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen at Club Vista Mare has launched a new festival and it takes place every Wednesday night starting at 8pm. Expect urban Latin rhythms you can tap your feet to paired with South American ambience. As for food, there’s a platter of tostones, fried yuca, potato croquettes, black bean empanada, and sweet potato flautas for Dhs195 but you can also opt for a la carte dishes starting from Dhs55. Reserve a table on 04 570 8111 before you head on over.

Rumba, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Calle 8 every Wed from 8pm. Tel: (0)4 570 8111. rumba.ae