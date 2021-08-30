It also includes brekkie and a bunch of fun activities…

This weekend, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is throwing a special, one-off family staycation in honour of the great back-to-school migration.

And whether you’re celebrating or commiserating the end of the summer holiday, there’s a little something for everyone at this family weekender.

For one weekend only, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is packaging up a varied bundle of dining and experiential inclusions and offering it out to families of four, for a pretty impressive price of Dhs800 (plus taxes).

Back to school the pool

Taking place between Friday, September 3, 2021 and Saturday, September 4, 2021 and priced from Dhs800 (plus taxes), the Fairmont Back to School staycation includes the following

A one-night stay in a Fairmont View Room for two adults and up to two children

Family access to the highly-rated CuiScene Friday brunch

There’s an after-brunch sundowner drink at Bridges Bar

Make the most of the resort’s beachfront location with a splash about on the watersport facilities

Breakfast at CuiScene is included for the Saturday morning

A morning exercise class with VOLT Fitness

Learn a new skill with pizza-making and towel art masterclasses

Unlimited pool and beach access the whole weekend

There a further 25 per cent off at all restaurants and bars in the hotel (excluding tobacco and minibar)

Back to School staycation guests get a late check-out of 2pm

And for an upgrade to the house beverage version of the above package, the total is just Dhs850 (plus taxes).

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Sep 3 to 4 only, prices from Dhs800 plus taxes. Tel: (02) 654 3333, fairmont.com

Images: Provided